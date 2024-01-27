Philippine sports body allays fears of Olympic, Asiad, SEA Games ban

MANILA, Philippines – Fears of a potential ban from participating in the Olympics, Asian and Southeast Asian Games were quashed by the Philippine Sports Commission, saying it has adhered to what were required by the World Anti-Doping Agency and close to completing everything it was asked for.

“We acknowledge the importance of adhering to the WADA Code and upholding the principles of fair play and integrity in sports,” said PSC chair Richard Bachmann in a statement late Friday.

“In response to the aforementioned allegations, we would like to clarify that the Philippine National Anti-Doping Organization, under the auspices of the PSC, has taken prompt and decisive actions to rectify any potential matters related to non-compliance with the WADA Code.”

“A series of activities in relation to the compliance was conducted by PHI-NADO from September to December of last year, prior to the extended deadline set by WADA last Jan. 22,” he added.

Bachmann said they made revisions relating to critical requirements of the Code and nearing closure.

In fact, he led a group that also included Philippine Olympic Committee secretary-general Wharton Chan that sat down and talked with a group of WADA officials last January 25.

“The primary objective of this meeting was to foster open communication, address the pending concerns and revisions raised by WADA, and collaboratively undertake measures to ensure complete compliance at the earliest possible time,” said Bachmann.

“Furthermore, we wish to reassure the public that these possible sanctions are avoidable. We are fully engaged in a constructive dialogue with WADA, working collectively to address any remaining concerns and to ensure that our national athletes can continue to compete on the global stage with honor and integrity,” he added.

On Friday, the POC raised the alarm of a potential suspension if these WADA requirements weren’t addressed.

Bachmann assured everyone it won't happen.

“We appreciate the understanding of the public and the global sports community as we navigate through this process. The PSC remains resolute in its commitment to upholding the highest standards of sportsmanship and ethical conduct to our national athletes and coaches,” said Bachmann.