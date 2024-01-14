Blacklist sweeps Execration to rule Predator League

MANILA, Philippines -- Shield secured.

Blacklist Rivalry has taken home the Shield in this year's Asia Pacific Predator League Dota 2 grand finals at the expense of Execration.

Blacklist swept Execration in the best-of-three finals series Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

In the first game, Blacklist set the tone early with a 36-16 victory.

With Blacklist, playing as the Radiant, pushing the towers of Execration, the two teams figured in a clash.

They were able to kill all five players of their fellow Filipino team, with Blacklist Raven's Alchemist and Blacklist TIMS' Shadow Demon clinching crucial kills.

This then prompted Execration to call for the GG at the 42-minute mark of the match, securing the first game.

TIMS was named as the first game's Most Valuable Player with a kill-death-ratio of 8/2/22.

In the second game, it was more of the same as Blacklist asserted their mastery against the opponent, 25-13.

They were able to secure the victory with a little over 37 minutes in the game as they destroyed turret after turret with ease.

Blacklist Gabbi, who was using Naga Siren, was named the championship-clinching Game 2 MVP with a kill-death-assist ratio of 4/0/13.

Blacklist brought home $65,000, or about P3.6 million, as prize.