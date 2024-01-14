^

Sports

Blacklist sweeps Execration to rule Predator League

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 14, 2024 | 6:21pm
Blacklist sweeps Execration to rule Predator League
Blacklist Rivalry brought home the Predator League shield for Dota 2.
Asia Pacific Predator League

MANILA, Philippines -- Shield secured.

Blacklist Rivalry has taken home the Shield in this year's Asia Pacific Predator League Dota 2 grand finals at the expense of Execration.

Blacklist swept Execration in the best-of-three finals series Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

In the first game, Blacklist set the tone early with a 36-16 victory.

With Blacklist, playing as the Radiant, pushing the towers of Execration, the two teams figured in a clash.

They were able to kill all five players of their fellow Filipino team, with Blacklist Raven's Alchemist and Blacklist TIMS' Shadow Demon clinching crucial kills.

This then prompted Execration to call for the GG at the 42-minute mark of the match, securing the first game.

TIMS was named as the first game's Most Valuable Player with a kill-death-ratio of 8/2/22.

In the second game, it was more of the same as Blacklist asserted their mastery against the opponent, 25-13.

They were able to secure the victory with a little over 37 minutes in the game as they destroyed turret after turret with ease.

Blacklist Gabbi, who was using Naga Siren, was named the championship-clinching Game 2 MVP with a kill-death-assist ratio of 4/0/13.

Blacklist brought home $65,000, or about P3.6 million, as prize.

vuukle comment

DOTA 2

ESPORTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Fajardo, Bolden share limelight in PSA Awards

Fajardo, Bolden share limelight in PSA Awards

21 hours ago
Two great individuals who excelled in their respective fields will be a big part of the San Miguel Corporation-Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Kings rally for 4th spot, playoff bonus

Kings rally for 4th spot, playoff bonus

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra needed its trademark never-say-die spirit before overcoming the spicy challenge of NLEX in Bicol and saving...
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings escape Road Warriors to clinch quarters edge

Gin Kings escape Road Warriors to clinch quarters edge

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Barangay Ginebra secured the final twice-to-beat advantage in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup after surviving a pesky NLEX...
Sports
fbtw
Four-way tie for second?

Four-way tie for second?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 21 hours ago
There’s a possibility that four teams will close the PBA Commissioner’s Cup prelims with identical 8-3 records...
Sports
fbtw
On the spotlight: Filipina golfer Sam Bruce

On the spotlight: Filipina golfer Sam Bruce

By Anthony Suntay | 8 hours ago
The 23-year-old has qualified to compete in the coming Ladies European Tour (LET), and all this after going through a different...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pacquiao, Elordes in same corner for boxing awards gala

Pacquiao, Elordes in same corner for boxing awards gala

7 hours ago
Filipino icon Manny Pacquiao will be collaborating with the Elorde boxing family for the biggest annual boxing awards on its...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle-bound Jacob Cortez says UAAP has always been dream destination

La Salle-bound Jacob Cortez says UAAP has always been dream destination

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
His dream to play in the UAAP ultimately helped Jacob Cortez jump ship to the La Salle Green Archers, he bared.
Sports
fbtw
Suarez re-unites with Messi, targets Copa America

Suarez re-unites with Messi, targets Copa America

9 hours ago
Luis Suarez re-united with his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi on Saturday and said he hoped his move to Inter Miami...
Sports
fbtw
G2 Blacklist thwarts fellow Filipinos for Wild Rift League finals slot

G2 Blacklist thwarts fellow Filipinos for Wild Rift League finals slot

By Michelle Lojo | 10 hours ago
G2 Blacklist secured their Wild Rift League (WRL) Asia Season 2 Finals slot after beating fellow Philippine team, NAOS Esports,...
Sports
fbtw
Agassi anoints Djokovic as greatest ever

Agassi anoints Djokovic as greatest ever

10 hours ago
Eight-time Grand Slam champion Andre Agassi has anointed Novak Djokovic as the greatest men's player of all time, saying you...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with