^

Sports

Pistons survive Raptors to end 28-game slump

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 31, 2023 | 9:58am
Pistons survive Raptors to end 28-game slump
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 30: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons looks to drive around Jakob Poeltl #19 of the Toronto Raptors during the first half at Little Caesars Arena on December 30, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Gregory Shamus / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- The NBA’s longest single-season losing streak is finally broken.

The Detroit Pistons will be going into 2024 finally with a win, holding on against the Toronto Raptors, 129-127, Sunday morning (Manila time.)

Before the win, Detroit lost its previous 28 games, the longest losing streak in a single season, and tied for the most consecutive losses ever.

The game was close in the early moments of the fourth quarter, with a 3-pointer by Gary Trent Jr. cutting the Pistons’ lead to one, 94-93.

Detroit then unleashed a 16-6 run capped by a trey by Jaden Ivey to take a 110-99 lead with 5:52 remaining.

The Raptors, however, just would not go down easily.

A pair of free throws by Jalen Duren gave the Pistons a 122-112 lead with about 45 seconds remaining in the game.

The Raptors, however, got to within four, 126-122, with 17 seconds remaining after Toronto made free throws and three pointers.

Timely free throws by Ivey and Bogdanovic kept the Raptors at bay.

A 3-pointer by Trent cut the lead to two, 129-127, but the Pistons were able to inbound the ball to the other side of the court, sealing the victory.

Six Detroit players, including all five starters, were able to finish in double digits.

Cade Cunningham had another double-double for the Pistons, finishing with 30 points and 12 assists.

Bogdanovic followed suit with 19 points.

Duren (18 points, 17 rebounds,) Kevin Knox (17 points) and Ivey (12) also added double-digit scoring, while Alec Burks had 16 markers off the bench.

Siakam led the retooled Raptors with 35 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Dennis Schroder added 30 markers and nine dimes.

Before the game, Toronto traded OG Anunoby, Malachi Flynn and Precious Achiuwa to the New York Knicks.

Detroit is still in the cellar with a 3-29 record, while Toronto dropped to 12-20 in the season.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

DETROIT PISTONS

NBA

TORONTO RAPTORS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Thunder end Nuggets winning streak, Bucks rally to beat Cavs

Thunder end Nuggets winning streak, Bucks rally to beat Cavs

21 hours ago
The Denver Nuggets' six-game winning streak came to an end on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) with the defending NBA champions...
Sports
fbtw
Report: KBL fines player involved in Abando fall

Report: KBL fines player involved in Abando fall

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
Chinanu Onuaku, who caused the injury of Rhenz Abando in the Korean Basketball League (KBL), has been fined 3 million won...
Sports
fbtw
Catching up with Kiefer

Catching up with Kiefer

By Anthony Suntay | 1 day ago
Kiefer Ravena recently had a chat with Real Sports about life in Japan.
Sports
fbtw
Quizon still leads Philippine National Chess Championships after draw

Quizon still leads Philippine National Chess Championships after draw

By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
International Master Daniel Quizon drew with FIDE Master Mark Jay Bacojo in 34 moves of the Queen’s Pawn London System...
Sports
fbtw
New mum Osaka's love for tennis rekindled as she makes comeback

New mum Osaka's love for tennis rekindled as she makes comeback

23 hours ago
Japan's Naomi Osaka admitted Saturday she almost gave up tennis but had rekindled her love of the sport after becoming a mother...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pacquiao, Thailand&rsquo;s Buakaw headed for boxing exhibition

Pacquiao, Thailand’s Buakaw headed for boxing exhibition

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
More than a year since he last entered the ring in an exhibition match, Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is set to fight...
Sports
fbtw
Abando suffers spine injury after scary fall in KBL game

Abando suffers spine injury after scary fall in KBL game

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Rhenz Abando is expected to miss some time in the basketball court after sustaining numerous injuries in a Korean Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Nadal draws qualifier at comeback tournament in Brisbane

Nadal draws qualifier at comeback tournament in Brisbane

1 day ago
Rafael Nadal was handed a dream start to his comeback tournament after drawing a qualifier Saturday in the opening round of...
Sports
fbtw
Lacsina finds new home in Nxled

Lacsina finds new home in Nxled

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
The Nxled Chameleons caught a big fish in Ivy Lacsina from the disbanded F2 Logistics Cargo Movers with hopes of making a...
Sports
fbtw
PBA game storyehad psorts

PBA game storyehad psorts

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Will Pinoy fans see an In-Season Tournament in the PBA similar to the one introduced by the NBA recently?
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with