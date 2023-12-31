Pistons survive Raptors to end 28-game slump

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 30: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons looks to drive around Jakob Poeltl #19 of the Toronto Raptors during the first half at Little Caesars Arena on December 30, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.

MANILA, Philippines -- The NBA’s longest single-season losing streak is finally broken.

The Detroit Pistons will be going into 2024 finally with a win, holding on against the Toronto Raptors, 129-127, Sunday morning (Manila time.)

Before the win, Detroit lost its previous 28 games, the longest losing streak in a single season, and tied for the most consecutive losses ever.

The game was close in the early moments of the fourth quarter, with a 3-pointer by Gary Trent Jr. cutting the Pistons’ lead to one, 94-93.

Detroit then unleashed a 16-6 run capped by a trey by Jaden Ivey to take a 110-99 lead with 5:52 remaining.

The Raptors, however, just would not go down easily.

A pair of free throws by Jalen Duren gave the Pistons a 122-112 lead with about 45 seconds remaining in the game.

The Raptors, however, got to within four, 126-122, with 17 seconds remaining after Toronto made free throws and three pointers.

Timely free throws by Ivey and Bogdanovic kept the Raptors at bay.

A 3-pointer by Trent cut the lead to two, 129-127, but the Pistons were able to inbound the ball to the other side of the court, sealing the victory.

Six Detroit players, including all five starters, were able to finish in double digits.

Cade Cunningham had another double-double for the Pistons, finishing with 30 points and 12 assists.

Bogdanovic followed suit with 19 points.

Duren (18 points, 17 rebounds,) Kevin Knox (17 points) and Ivey (12) also added double-digit scoring, while Alec Burks had 16 markers off the bench.

Siakam led the retooled Raptors with 35 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Dennis Schroder added 30 markers and nine dimes.

Before the game, Toronto traded OG Anunoby, Malachi Flynn and Precious Achiuwa to the New York Knicks.

Detroit is still in the cellar with a 3-29 record, while Toronto dropped to 12-20 in the season.