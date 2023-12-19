Wins, personal bests highlight Asics Meta time trials Malaysia

MANILA, Philippines – The Asics Meta: Time: Trials Malaysia Edition concluded on a high note at Persiaran Flora in Cyberjaya, Malaysia, drawing the participation of 3,000 runners.

The road race, now in its second year, not only redefined each individual’s personal limits but also showcased the unwavering spirit of achievement and triumph, echoing the triumphant spirit witnessed in the Southeast Asian edition held in Bangkok, Thailand last year.

In the fiercely contested Women's Invitational Category, Filipina athlete Joida Gagnao showcased her distance running prowess by securing an impressive second place, completing the race in 39:18 minutes. Representing Asics Philippines in the competition, Joida is renowned as a consistent podium finisher in international races.

She was accompanied by several Filipino personalities during the event. In the Speed Category, the dynamic trio of Andrei Felix, Migs Bustos, and Jeff Lo (Pinoy Fitness), alongside the esteemed ASICS Running Club coaches, Precious Que and Jasper Tanhueco added to the formidable presence, making their mark in the competition.

Aside from theOpen Category, the competition featured an elite category where the runners showcased their speed as they targeted their personal best.



The winners walked away with cash prizes, Asics gear, Garmin products and Oakley eyewear.