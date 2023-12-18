^

Sports

Batang Pinoy fires off with standout performances

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
December 18, 2023 | 6:46pm
Batang Pinoy fires off with standout performances

MANILA, Philippines – The future is now as next-generation athletes stamped their class in a shining debut to mark the opening day of the 2023 Batang Pinoy at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila and Tagaytay Centrum in Cavite.

Weightlifter Matthew Diaz, nephew of golden girl Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo, and cyclist Aerice Dormitorio, sister of mountain bike national campaigner Ariana, starred in their respective events to usher in the rise of second-generation stalwarts.

Quezon City’s Dormitorio clocked in 45 minutes and 48.4 seconds to rule the 13-under girls’ criterium cycling event Monday at the Tagaytay City Centrum for the first gold medal in Day 1 of the flagship grassroots program by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

Dormitorio, 12, said it’s the fruit of her rigorous training five hours a day as preparation for the Batang Pinoy in a bid to start following the tracks of her decorated sister.

“Masaya po. Meditate and prayers po kasama sa preparation ko,” said Dormitorio, who romped past her eight other counterparts led by podium finishers Yvaine Oasias and Ysabel Nicole Jamero of Iloilo.

Quezon City made it a double-crown in cycling as Jhaykarl Ophir Macapagal Nuaez clinched the gold followed by Kyle Jabat Florez of General Santos City and Marc Jerenz Atienza of Calapan with the silver and bronze, respectively.

Over at the Rizal Complex, Diaz lifted 41kg in the snatch and 55kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 96kg en route to the first gold medal of Rizal Province in the 12-under boys’ 37kg weightlifting event with the guidance of the country’s first-ever Olympic gold medalist in Hidilyn.

Hidilyn, who led the Batang Pinoy and Philippine National Games (PNG) opening ceremonies over the weekend with PSC chairman Richard Bachmann, Senator Bong Go, Olympic silver medalist boxer Eumir Marcial and international tennis star Alex Eala, is overseeing the Rizal team with her husband Julius Naranjo after recently founding a weightlifting gym in Jala-Jala, Rizal.

“Nakakanerbiyos po kasi unang sali ko pa lang po. Sinabihan lang po ako ni ate Hidilyn na huwag matakot at isipin ko po na nasa ensayo lang po ako kaya nakayanan ko,” said the 12-year-old Diaz.

Adrian Bucol from Zamboanga City, the hometown of Hidilyn, also shone in the 12-under boys’ 32kg category by lifting 103kg (45kg snatch and 58kg clean and jerk) to win his city’s first gold.

A total of 25 sports, including the centerpiece athletics and the debuting kickboxing and breaking disciplines, are to be played in this year’s Batang Pinoy by over 18,000 participants from almost 200 local government units (LGUs).

vuukle comment

BATANG PINOY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pilipinas Super League: San Juan stay unbeaten; Munti, Davao Occidental post wins

Pilipinas Super League: San Juan stay unbeaten; Munti, Davao Occidental post wins

10 hours ago
Include Bicol in the growing list of victims of San Juan, which coasted to its fourth straight win in as many games after...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen thwart Tropang Giga

Beermen thwart Tropang Giga

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The San Miguel Beermen pulled all the right stops and halted the two-game winning streak of the TNT Tropang Giga, 98-93, in...
Sports
fbtw
Institutionalization of Philippine National Games pushed in Senate

Institutionalization of Philippine National Games pushed in Senate

10 hours ago
A senator is pushing for the institutionalization of the Philippine National Games (PNG), saying signal an essential step...
Sports
fbtw
Tiger Woods encouraged for comeback after knocking off rust

Tiger Woods encouraged for comeback after knocking off rust

11 hours ago
Tiger Woods says he has been encouraged by his performance in two December events, the first competitive golf for the 15-time...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics stay perfect at home with win over Magic

Celtics stay perfect at home with win over Magic

11 hours ago
Boston improved its perfect NBA home record to 14-0 as Jaylen Brown keyed a fourth-quarter surge that saw the Celtics pull...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
23rd in &rsquo;23 for Roaring Lions

23rd in ’23 for Roaring Lions

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
San Beda needed just five years to reclaim its old place on top in the NCAA.
Sports
fbtw
Bolts thwart FiberXers, gain quarters

Bolts thwart FiberXers, gain quarters

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
Meralco shut off Converge’s electrifying rally from 29 to secure a quarterfinals-clinching 105-99 win in the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
fbtw
One step at a time ends in glory

One step at a time ends in glory

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
When Tots Carlos received her Finals MVP trophy right after Creamline’s historic Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino...
Sports
fbtw

Onic Indonesia, AP Bren dispute MLBB world crown

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
It’s Philippines vs Indonesia for all the marbles in the M5 Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championship.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with