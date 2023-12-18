Batang Pinoy fires off with standout performances

MANILA, Philippines – The future is now as next-generation athletes stamped their class in a shining debut to mark the opening day of the 2023 Batang Pinoy at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila and Tagaytay Centrum in Cavite.

Weightlifter Matthew Diaz, nephew of golden girl Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo, and cyclist Aerice Dormitorio, sister of mountain bike national campaigner Ariana, starred in their respective events to usher in the rise of second-generation stalwarts.

Quezon City’s Dormitorio clocked in 45 minutes and 48.4 seconds to rule the 13-under girls’ criterium cycling event Monday at the Tagaytay City Centrum for the first gold medal in Day 1 of the flagship grassroots program by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

Dormitorio, 12, said it’s the fruit of her rigorous training five hours a day as preparation for the Batang Pinoy in a bid to start following the tracks of her decorated sister.

“Masaya po. Meditate and prayers po kasama sa preparation ko,” said Dormitorio, who romped past her eight other counterparts led by podium finishers Yvaine Oasias and Ysabel Nicole Jamero of Iloilo.

Quezon City made it a double-crown in cycling as Jhaykarl Ophir Macapagal Nuaez clinched the gold followed by Kyle Jabat Florez of General Santos City and Marc Jerenz Atienza of Calapan with the silver and bronze, respectively.

Over at the Rizal Complex, Diaz lifted 41kg in the snatch and 55kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 96kg en route to the first gold medal of Rizal Province in the 12-under boys’ 37kg weightlifting event with the guidance of the country’s first-ever Olympic gold medalist in Hidilyn.

Hidilyn, who led the Batang Pinoy and Philippine National Games (PNG) opening ceremonies over the weekend with PSC chairman Richard Bachmann, Senator Bong Go, Olympic silver medalist boxer Eumir Marcial and international tennis star Alex Eala, is overseeing the Rizal team with her husband Julius Naranjo after recently founding a weightlifting gym in Jala-Jala, Rizal.

“Nakakanerbiyos po kasi unang sali ko pa lang po. Sinabihan lang po ako ni ate Hidilyn na huwag matakot at isipin ko po na nasa ensayo lang po ako kaya nakayanan ko,” said the 12-year-old Diaz.

Adrian Bucol from Zamboanga City, the hometown of Hidilyn, also shone in the 12-under boys’ 32kg category by lifting 103kg (45kg snatch and 58kg clean and jerk) to win his city’s first gold.

A total of 25 sports, including the centerpiece athletics and the debuting kickboxing and breaking disciplines, are to be played in this year’s Batang Pinoy by over 18,000 participants from almost 200 local government units (LGUs).