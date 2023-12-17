^

Lions back on NCAA basketball throne

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 17, 2023 | 4:30pm
Lions back on NCAA basketball throne
The San Beda Red Lions took home the NCAA Season 99 championship.
NCAA

(Updated 4:41 p.m.) MANILA, Philippines -- The crown is back in Mendiola.

The San Beda Red Lions have painted the town red and reclaimed the NCAA men's basketball championship after dispatching the Mapua Cardinals, 76-66, in Game 3 of the finals Sunday afternoon at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

After a layup by JC Recto gave Mapua a three-point lead, 61-58, with eight minutes remaining, San Beda clawed its way to a 10-0 run capped by a floater by Jacob Cortez to take a 68-61 lead.

A long 2-pointer by Paolo Hernandez put a stop to the furious run by San Beda, but five straight points by the Red Lions gave San Beda a 73-63 lead.

It was enough separation for San Beda as they quelled every comeback attempt by Mapua down the stretch.

The Cardinals tried to come back with 3-pointers, but they just could not buy a basket in the final minutes of the game. 

A 3 pointer by Marc Cuenco cut the lead to seven, 66-73, but James Payosing made key plays down the stretch to secure the victory. 

A pair of free throws by Oliver Tagle iced the game for the Red Lions.

This is the first championship for the Red Lions since Season 94.

This is their 23rd total men's basketball championship.

Yukien Andrada had a game of his life for the Red Lions, finishing with 20 points, hauling down six rebounds and grabbing two steals. 

James Payosing, whose plays down the stretch towed the Red Lions to the victory, had a double-double of 11 points and 14 boards. 

Recto led Mapua with 18 points, 13 rebounds and three assists. Seconding him was season MVP and Rookie of the Year Clint Escamis. 

