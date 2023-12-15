Pep talk from ex-Red Lion fires up San Beda in NCAA finals

MANILA, Philippines -- With their backs against the wall, the San Beda Red Lions needed every bit of help they could get.

San Beda had an uphill battle ahead of Game 2 of the NCAA Season 99 finals against the Mapua Cardinals, as they had to win it to force a rubber match.

But it was a tall task as the Cardinals were spearheaded by the NCAA Season 99 Rookie-Most Valuable Player Clint Escamis.

Then, an inspiration came for the Red Lions from the past.

San Beda head coach Yuri Escueta said former Red Lion Teddy Alamarez gave the team a pep talk before Game 2.

Back in 1991, Mapua and San Beda were also battling for the championship.

After the Cardinals missed a shot for the dagger, Cheng crashed the board and tipped the ball in the basket for the win and the championship.

“[Alamarez] was the guy who missed the boxout on Benny Cheng back in 1991. The offensive rebound of Cheng, he told that story of that experience,” Escueta told reporters in Filipino.

“It’s just, being able to say that opportunities like this only come once. And, even now, after 31, 32 years, he still thinks of that,” the coach added.

The Season 67 championship is the last title of the Cardinals in the NCAA.

Alamarez’s tale certainly fueled San Beda as they forced a rubber match after beating Mapua, 71-65, last Sunday.

The two teams will hammer it out for all the marbles on Sunday, December 17, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“[Alamarez] told our players to fight until the end and don’t let the opportunities slip, which really encouraged and inspired everyone. Not just the players, but even the coaches,” Escueta added.

San Beda will continually rely on Jacob Cortez, Jomel Puno, Yukien Andrada and Clifford Jopia as they try to win their first championship in five years.

However, Mapua, led by Escamis and Warren Bonifacio, is bent on taking home its first championship since Cheng led them to the promised land.