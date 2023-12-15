^

Sports

Pep talk from ex-Red Lion fires up San Beda in NCAA finals

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 15, 2023 | 11:13am
Pep talk from ex-Red Lion fires up San Beda in NCAA finals
San Beda head coach Yuri Escueta (left) and Jacob Cortez
NCAA

MANILA, Philippines -- With their backs against the wall, the San Beda Red Lions needed every bit of help they could get.

San Beda had an uphill battle ahead of Game 2 of the NCAA Season 99 finals against the Mapua Cardinals, as they had to win it to force a rubber match.

But it was a tall task as the Cardinals were spearheaded by the NCAA Season 99 Rookie-Most Valuable Player Clint Escamis.

Then, an inspiration came for the Red Lions from the past.

San Beda head coach Yuri Escueta said former Red Lion Teddy Alamarez gave the team a pep talk before Game 2.

Back in 1991, Mapua and San Beda were also battling for the championship.

After the Cardinals missed a shot for the dagger, Cheng crashed the board and tipped the ball in the basket for the win and the championship.

“[Alamarez] was the guy who missed the boxout on Benny Cheng back in 1991. The offensive rebound of Cheng, he told that story of that experience,” Escueta told reporters in Filipino.

“It’s just, being able to say that opportunities like this only come once. And, even now, after 31, 32 years, he still thinks of that,” the coach added.

The Season 67 championship is the last title of the Cardinals in the NCAA.

Alamarez’s tale certainly fueled San Beda as they forced a rubber match after beating Mapua, 71-65, last Sunday.

The two teams will hammer it out for all the marbles on Sunday, December 17, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“[Alamarez] told our players to fight until the end and don’t let the opportunities slip, which really encouraged and inspired everyone. Not just the players, but even the coaches,” Escueta added.

San Beda will continually rely on Jacob Cortez, Jomel Puno, Yukien Andrada and Clifford Jopia as they try to win their first championship in five years.

However, Mapua, led by Escamis and Warren Bonifacio, is bent on taking home its first championship since Cheng led them to the promised land.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

NCAA

SAN BEDA RED LIONS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Newsome to the rescue as Bolts trip Golden Kings

Newsome to the rescue as Bolts trip Golden Kings

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Energized by the roaring predominantly-Pinoy crowd, gritty Meralco produced a memorable breakthrough for Philippine clubs...
Sports
fbtw
Green draws indefinite ban after another misconduct

Green draws indefinite ban after another misconduct

12 hours ago
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has been “suspended indefinitely” following his clash with Phoenix player...
Sports
fbtw
Cargo Movers now up for dispersal

Cargo Movers now up for dispersal

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
The mad dash for the acquisition of players who lost their jobs following the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers’ recent disbandment...
Sports
fbtw
PBA chase pack out to start big push &nbsp;

PBA chase pack out to start big push  

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
With early quarterfinalists Magnolia and Phoenix enjoying the inside track in the jockeying for the four playoffs incentives,...
Sports
fbtw

Magsayo’s mission

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
Mark Magsayo’s reign as WBC featherweight champion was short-lived and he hardly warmed his seat on the throne last year.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

LIV chief Norman: ‘More apples will fall’ following Rahm jump

12 hours ago
LIV Golf chief executive Greg Norman says that Jon Rahm’s move to the Saudi-backed circuit will “create a domino effect” of more high-profile players making the lucrative jump.
Sports
fbtw

Kaya FC-Iloilo winless in AFC Champs League

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Incheon United denied Kaya FC-Iloilo a graceful exit in the AFC Champions League group stage, dealing the Philippine kingpin a 3-1 loss Wednesday night at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.
Sports
fbtw

Lhuillier, Unified Tennis Philippines back Philta

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Long-time tennis sports patron Jean Henri Lhuillier congratulated newly elected Philippine Tennis Association president and Parañaque Mayor Eric Olivarez.
Sports
fbtw

HD Spikers, Nationals duke it out for crown

12 hours ago
In a one-game showdown for the championship, emphasis will be on precision, reliability and early control as Cignal and National U dispute the Spikers’ Turf Invitational crown today at the Filoil EcoOil Centre...
Sports
fbtw
From Japan, Jia De Guzman goes all out in supporting Creamline's PVL finals bid

From Japan, Jia De Guzman goes all out in supporting Creamline's PVL finals bid

By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
She was oceans away from the Mall of Asia Arena, but ace setter Jia Morado-De Guzman didn’t falter in making the Creamline...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with