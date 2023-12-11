^

Sports

Olivarez dominates Verdad for tennis title win at home

Philstar.com
December 11, 2023 | 11:16am
Olivarez dominates Verdad for tennis title win at home
Eric Jed Olivarez (center) holds his trophies after winning the men’s Open singles and doubles titles in the Rep. Edwin Olivarez Cup at the Olivarez Sports Center. With him are (from left) Mayor Eric Olivarez, OSC manager Edna Olivarez-Nguyen, chairwoman Eva Olivarez and Rep. Edwin Olivarez.

MANILA, Philippines – Eric Jed Olivarez reasserted his dominance over Fritz Verdad, coming away with a resounding 6-2, 6-0 victory to secure the Rep. Edwin Olivarez Cup at the Olivarez Sports Center in Sucat, Parañaque over the weekend.

Olivarez, 25, showcased his commanding skills by breaking Verdad twice in the opening set and delivering an impressive all-around performance throughout, turning what was anticipated to be a closely contested match into a virtual workout.

The lopsided victory came on the heels of the Western Michigan U product’s triumph in the MITF Open in Iloilo last month where he also defeated Verdad, 6-3, 6-4. Olivarez also ruled the Rep. Edward Hagedorn Open in Palawan last August.

After dispatching Marco Macalintal, 6-2, 6-0, in the quarters, Olivarez foiled Eric Tangub, 6-2, 6-5, while Verdad thwarted Andre Alcantara, 7-6(1), 6-1, then ripped Vicente Anasta, 6-3, 6-0, as the duo forged another title clash.

Not only did Olivarez shine in singles play but he also flourished in the doubles, teaming up Nilo Ledama to hold off Anasta and Noel Damian, 6-2, 7-5, in the semis before blasting Verdad and Rolly Saga, 6-3, 6-2, in the Group A tournament presented by Dunlop.

Action shifts to City of Naga, Cebu this week for the Dagitab Festival featuring the Open, juniors, classified and legends categories. For details, contact event organizer Bobby Mangunay at 09154046464.

The 10-day tournament, backed by Mayor Eric Olivarez, San Jose Salt’s Ivan Ong, Kaizan Steel Trading, Annie Cheng, Brodeth Marketing, Kap Eli Tadeo Demafelis, MITF Group, Norma Clarino and PPBCC Veterinary Hospital, also featured a diverse range of talent.

In the juniors division, Fil-Am Andre Alcantara enhanced a promising career by beating Ariel Cabral, 6-0, 7-5, to pocket the boys’ 18-and-under crown while Quezon City’s Chloe Mercado survived Joy Ansay, 6-0, 4-6, 10-8, to top the distaff side of the tournament held as part of the Palawan Pawnshop National Tennis Championship circuit put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro,

Brice Baisa of Puerto Princesa and Lanao del Norte’s Kale Cyd Villamor bagged the boys’ grand slam doubles with an 8-4 victory over siblings France and Frank Dilao of Sta. Rosa, Laguna, while Digos City’s Juliana Carvajal and Mercado clipped Ave Maria Policarpio of Muntinlupa and Bulacan’s Xophia Oliveros, 8-2, for the girls diadem.

Other winners in MTE Classified team category were Team Barda (A&B), Team Topspin Titans (C) and Team TMK VVMAX 1 (B&C), while Chat Conta won the 35s and 45s Legends men’s singles titles.

In the Legends men’s doubles, Mark Alcoseba and Noel Salupado bagged the 30s crown, Jomar Arcilla and Luis Arcenas snared the 40s title and Noel Lontok and JD Benitez won the 50s trophy.

vuukle comment

TENNIS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lofton debuts with 54 pts

Lofton debuts with 54 pts

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Right before Zach Lofton hit the court for his PBA debut, Meralco’s injured import, Su Braimoh, gave his replacement...
Sports
fbtw
Japan celebrates Ohtani&rsquo;s record $700 million deal

Japan celebrates Ohtani’s record $700 million deal

12 hours ago
Pride and incredulity gripped Japan Sunday after baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani signed a record-shattering $700 million...
Sports
fbtw
Lions see red, send series to Game 3

Lions see red, send series to Game 3

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Jacob Cortez whipped up a fourth-quarter storm as he carried San Beda to a 71-65 victory over Mapua before a roaring crowd...
Sports
fbtw
Escamis reigns as Rookie-MVP

Escamis reigns as Rookie-MVP

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Mapua’s Clint Escamis was hoping to go home with a fifth trophy after snaring four earlier including the NCAA Season...
Sports
fbtw
Southwoods wins Fil title; Eastridge takes Am crown

Southwoods wins Fil title; Eastridge takes Am crown

12 hours ago
Manila Southwoods-1, with all guns blazing, collected a record ninth straight win in the Fil Championship division at the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LeBron's son Bronny James makes collegiate hoops debut after cardiac arrest

LeBron's son Bronny James makes collegiate hoops debut after cardiac arrest

3 hours ago
Bronny James, the 19-year-old son of NBA superstar LeBron James, made his collegiate basketball debut Sunday (Monday Manila...
Sports
fbtw
Kaya FC-Iloilo regains Copa Alcantara

Kaya FC-Iloilo regains Copa Alcantara

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
League champs Kaya FC-Iloilo annexed the Copa Paulino Alcantara after beating Davao Aguilas-UMAK on penalties, 4-3, after...
Sports
fbtw

No farewell for Folayang

By Bill Velasco | 12 hours ago
Eduard Folayang and his teammates are hard at work, polishing their craft, overcoming, sharpening their skills for the next battle.
Sports
fbtw
Rich medal harvest in KL fencing for UE bets

Rich medal harvest in KL fencing for UE bets

12 hours ago
University of the East high school fencers Nina Canlas and James Lim dominated their respective categories even as Red Warriors...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with