Lions stay alive vs Cardinals

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 10, 2023 | 5:34pm
Lions stay alive vs Cardinals
Jacob Cortez (2) led San Beda with 21 points and nine rebounds
NCAA

MANILA, Philippines -- The San Beda Red Lions showcased their grit and forced a winner-take-all Game 3 against the Mapua Cardinals, 71-65, in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball finals Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

After Mapua erased a 15 point lead, the Cardinals took a 53-48 lead heading into the fourth quarter as they outscored the Red Lions 23 to 6.

With the momentum on the Cardinals' side, Ryle Rosillo hit a booming 3-pointer with 6:49 remaining in the game to help the Cardinals take a 61-56 lead.

The Red Lions then got going.

Jomel Puno rushed to the other end and completed a three-point play to cut the lead, 59-61.

This started the furious 11-0 run by the Red Lions capped by a 3-pointer by Jacob Cortez with 3:11 remaining in the game to give San Beda a 67-61 cushion.

After a deuce by Mapua cut the lead, Yukien Andrada popped from way beyond to take a 70-63 lead with 2:21 remaining.

A 2-pointer by JC Recto gave Mapua its last points in the game.

San Beda missed a number free throws the rest of the way as a window of opportunity was opened every single time.

Mapua, however, could not capitalize.

Cortez led the Red Lions with 21 points and nine rebounds.

Puno and Andrada followed suit with nine points apiece.

Rookie-MVP Clint Escamis had 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists for Mapua, but he shot 4-of-21 from the field.

Recto added 14 points for the Cardinals.

"It will not be easy. Maga-adjust sila, and we have to be ready for that," San Beda head coach Yuri Escueta told reporters after the game.

Game 3 is set next Sunday, December 17.

BASKETBALL

MAPUA CARDINALS

NCAA

SAN BEDA RED LIONS
