^

Sports

Now-champion coach Topex bares self-doubt after Archers lopsidedly lost Game 1

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 6, 2023 | 11:07pm
Now-champion coach Topex bares self-doubt after Archers lopsidedly lost Game 1
La Salle head coach Topex Robinson
Philstar.com / Martin Ramos

MANILA, Philippines – La Salle head coach Topex Robinson joined an elite company on Wednesday, as he now counts himself among the first-year coaches in La Salle who have led the Green Archers to the championship.

This after after the Archers repulsed the UP Fighting Maroons in three games to rule the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament on Wednesday.

Winning it all in his first try with the Taft-based squad, Robinson follows the footsteps  of Aldin Ayo, Franz Pumaren and Juno Sauler as rookie coaches who steered La Salle the title.

But it was unbeknownst to everybody that Robinson’s faith had actually wavered in the early goings of their finals series.

After UP handed La Salle a 30-point beating in the finals opener, Robinson said that he needed to keep himself in check to get back on his feet and fashion La Salle’s journey to the title.

“That first game loss was really challenging for me.It kind of asked me if I'm really here if para ba talaga ako sa coaching,” said Robinson, who just won his first-ever title as a coach in the college ranks. 

“But every time I see [my players], it gives me the courage to move forward because you know I draw my strength from them.”

La Salle’s blowout loss was the biggest in UAAP history for Game 1 of the finals. But just as his wards were able to adapt, so did the tactician as he kept himself in check to come out on top in the coaching chess match against UP’s Goldwin Monteverde.

Robinson beamed with gratitude for his Archers as they gave him his maiden title as a college coach. This after previously losing in his three championship tries -- one with San Sebastian and twice with Lyceum -- when he was still in the NCAA.

While people expect that his players learn from him, Robinson admitted that he was also the one to draw strength from his team whenever the going got tough.

“Every time I see them, they challenge me. They check on me if I'm okay and that's really something that's really priceless for me as opposed to you know just not to be their coach but to be their friend," said Robinson. 

“Yun siguro ang malaking bagay sa akin.”

Robinson thus gets the honor of being the architect for La Salle’s 10th championship and their first since 2016.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

LA SALLE GREEN ARCHERS

TOPEX ROBINSON

UAAP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Date with destiny

By Joaquin M. Henson | 23 hours ago
It’s do-or-die in the UAAP men’s basketball Finals at the Smart Araneta Coliseum today with No. 1 UP and No. 2 La Salle destined to dispute the crown in a showdown for supremacy.
Sports
fbtw
Haliburton stars as Pacers oust Celtics, Pelicans advance in NBA Cup

Haliburton stars as Pacers oust Celtics, Pelicans advance in NBA Cup

1 day ago
The Indiana Pacers, fueled by Tyrese Haliburton's first career triple-double, beat the Boston Celtics 122-112 Monday (Tuesday,...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle's Nelle expects Game 3 physicality to reach boiling point

La Salle's Nelle expects Game 3 physicality to reach boiling point

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
If you were to ask Evan Nelle, a more physical Game 3 of the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball finals awaits the La Salle Green...
Sports
fbtw
Converge signs ex-Clipper as import

Converge signs ex-Clipper as import

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Converge FiberXers have tapped former Los Angeles Clipper Jamil Wilson as its new import, following a nightmarish start...
Sports
fbtw
DLSU's Viridis Arcus sweeps field in inaugural Philippine Collegiate Championship

DLSU's Viridis Arcus sweeps field in inaugural Philippine Collegiate Championship

By Michelle Lojo | 1 day ago
De La Salle University's Virdis Arcus dominated the first Philippine Collegiate Championship (PCC), completing a two-day...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Jois erupts for 39 points as NorthPort adds to Converge's woes

Jois erupts for 39 points as NorthPort adds to Converge's woes

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Venky Jois led NorthPort to back-to-back wins as the Batang Pier dealt the Converge FiberXers their sixth straight defeat,...
Sports
fbtw
Triumphant Tigresses put women&rsquo;s basketball in UST community&rsquo;s consciousness

Triumphant Tigresses put women’s basketball in UST community’s consciousness

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
For the UST Growling Tigresses, gone are the days of empty gyms, and quiet atmospheres. No more echoes of the basketball bouncing...
Sports
fbtw
Golden Tigresses&rsquo; UAAP title a fitting ending to Ferrer&rsquo;s triumphant battle with ACL injury

Golden Tigresses’ UAAP title a fitting ending to Ferrer’s triumphant battle with ACL injury

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Two seasons ago, UST’s Tantoy Ferrer had a major injury.
Sports
fbtw
Cardinals repel Lions for Game 1 win

Cardinals repel Lions for Game 1 win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
The Mapua University Cardinals drew first blood in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament after escaping with...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with