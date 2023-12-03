^

La Salle's Quiambao officially crowned UAAP MVP

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 3, 2023 | 5:02pm
Kevin Quiambao raises his trophies.
MANILA, Philippines – La Salle’s Kevin Quiambao is now officially the Most Valuable Player of the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tourney. 

Quiambao was been crowned before the Game 2 of the finals between the Green Archers and the UP Fighting Maroons. 

The do-it-all forward averaged 16.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.9 steals per game in the elimination round. 

Quiambao is the first local UAAP MVP since Kiefer Ravena.

He is also the first Green Archer to win the MVP since Ben Mbala. 

The big man is also part of the Mythical Five. 

He also swept all the special awards — the Acer of the Season Award, the PSBank PSBankable Player of the Season and the Hyundai Exceptional Player of the Season. 

In his speech after the awarding, Quiambao thanked his family, his teammates and the La Salle community. 

Other members of the Mythical Five are Quiambao's teammate Evan Nelle, UE Red Warrior Rey Remogat, UP Fighting Maroon Malick Diouf and FEU Tamaraw LJay Gonzales. 

Fighting Maroon, Francis Lopez, is the Rookie of the Year for this season. 

Quiambao and La Salle will try to force a third game against UP Sunday.

