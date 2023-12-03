Castro tops Filipino runners in Florence Marathon

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Lorenzo Castro Jr. registered a personal best time of 2:33.47 in the prestigious 39th Florence Marathon last November 26 in Italy.

"Ok lang ang course. Ang hirap ng training kasi malamig," said the Florence-based Castro after finishing 18th overall in the men's division and second in his age category.

He was the top Filipino performer among the thousands of runners who joined the 42 kilometers and 195 meters race, which is one of the most important Italian marathons.

Italy's Said El Otmani clocked 2:12:39 to win the gold medal, while Kenya's Edward Kipleting (2:13:50) and Hillary Biwott (2:15:05) settled for the silver and bronze medals.

In the women's division, Rwanda's Clementine Mukandanga won in 2:25:54 followed by Uganda's Rebecca Cheptegei (2:27:08) and Tanzania's Failuna Abdi Matanga (2:28:57).

"It’s more than 8,000 participants in the 39th edition of Firenze Marathon, I welcome you all in this one of most beautiful city in the world!” said Florence Mayor Dario Nardella, who together with Councilor for Sport Cosimo Guccione, were present during the marathon, which started and ended at the Piazza Duomo.