^

Sports

Castro tops Filipino runners in Florence Marathon

Philstar.com
December 3, 2023 | 2:10pm
Castro tops Filipino runners in Florence Marathon
Lorenzo Castro Jr.

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Lorenzo Castro Jr. registered a personal best time of 2:33.47 in the prestigious 39th Florence Marathon last November 26 in Italy. 

"Ok lang ang course. Ang hirap ng training kasi malamig," said the Florence-based Castro after finishing 18th overall in the men's division and second in his age category. 

He was the top Filipino performer among the thousands of runners who joined the 42 kilometers and 195 meters race, which is one of the most important Italian marathons. 

Italy's Said El Otmani clocked 2:12:39 to win the gold medal, while Kenya's Edward Kipleting (2:13:50) and Hillary Biwott (2:15:05) settled for the silver and bronze medals.

In the women's division, Rwanda's Clementine Mukandanga won in 2:25:54 followed by Uganda's Rebecca Cheptegei (2:27:08) and Tanzania's Failuna Abdi Matanga (2:28:57).

"It’s more than 8,000 participants in the 39th edition of Firenze Marathon, I welcome you all in this one of most beautiful city in the world!” said Florence Mayor Dario Nardella, who together with Councilor for Sport Cosimo Guccione, were present during the marathon, which started and ended at the Piazza Duomo.

vuukle comment

MARATHON

RUNNING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Long shot to Paris

Long shot to Paris

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
FIBA secretary-general Andreas Zagklis himself once said “bilog ang bola,” referring to the unpredictability of...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP crown, glory in sight

UAAP crown, glory in sight

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
University of the Philippines is out to prove its stature as the UAAP’s new and legitimate superpower.
Sports
fbtw
Olivarez eyes &lsquo;double&rsquo; on home turf

Olivarez eyes ‘double’ on home turf

15 hours ago
Eric Jed Olivarez is poised for another “double,” including the singles Open crown, as he spearheads a stellar...
Sports
fbtw
Phoenix gets away with fourth straight win

Phoenix gets away with fourth straight win

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Phoenix refueled after squandering an eight-point lead and eked out a 99-98 thriller over Converge to go four in a row in...
Sports
fbtw
Sore hip sidelines Wembanyama

Sore hip sidelines Wembanyama

15 hours ago
San Antonio rookie Victor Wembanyama was sidelined for the first time in his NBA career on Friday as the Spurs ruled him out...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Newcastle inflict more misery on Man Utd, Arsenal extend Premier League lead

Newcastle inflict more misery on Man Utd, Arsenal extend Premier League lead

4 hours ago
Newcastle inflicted a sixth Premier League defeat of the season on Manchester United as Arsenal beat Wolves 2-1 on Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Saddened by runner-up finish, NU Pep Squad vows bounceback

Saddened by runner-up finish, NU Pep Squad vows bounceback

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
After settling for the silver medal in the UAAP Season 86 cheerleading competition, the NU pep squad is aiming to get back...
Sports
fbtw
Francis Lopez a game-time decision for Game 2, says coach

Francis Lopez a game-time decision for Game 2, says coach

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
UP Fighting Maroons rookie Francis Lopez's status for Game 2 of the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball championship is still...
Sports
fbtw
FEU draws loudest cheers, bags CDC title

FEU draws loudest cheers, bags CDC title

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
It didn’t take long for Far Eastern U to get back on top.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with