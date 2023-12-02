FEU cheerdance coach admits struggling with winning Super Mario theme

MANILA, Philippines -- The FEU Cheering Squad bared they were close to ditching their Super Mario-themed performance for something else for the UAAP Season 86 Cheerdance Competition.

FEU’s coach Randell San Gregorio said he almost changed the theme of the team's routine as he found it quite difficult to look for possible dance moves.

The Morayta-based performers, however, stuck to their plan, and the iconic video game character seemingly propelled them to their second UAAP cheerdance title in three seasons.

“This Super Mario [theme], let me share, I was really close to changing the theme because it was really difficult to find dance moves. I already had the opening. I had the ending. But the middle part, that I did not have,” San Gregorio told reporters in Filipino.

“I said, ‘Should I change the theme?’ I tried to search more, and I found the music. Maybe, the Super Mario theme is really for us,” he added.

FEU garnered 702.5 points in the tournament.

The schopl had the highest scores in tumbling, tosses and pyramid, and the least number of penalties and deductions.

San Gregorio admitted that it might be hard to top the Super Mario theme.

“I do not know [if this is the first of many video game-themed performances]. I don’t know. I’m sure, something will come up and we will be inspired to do it,” he said.

The coach also voiced jubilation for the team’s fourth ever cheerdance championship.

The team has garnered 21 total podium finishes, but it is only the fourth time they took home the crown.

“There may be no better theme of a video game [performance] like Super Mario. We’re really so happy, it may not just be obvious from our faces,” he said.

“I really do not know how I can top Super Mario. I just told them, to prevent making mistakes and making errors because the whole piece may be wasted if they commit errors. I am really thankful for that.”