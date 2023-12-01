^

DLS’ Estudyante Esports gathering steam

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
December 1, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Dark League Studios doubled down on its noble Esports movement by partnering with academic institutions in a breakthrough Estudyante Esports program with Honda Philippines.

Putting a premium on its mission as one of the movers in the booming Esports industry, Dark League with Honda will stage a slew of tournaments, workshops and seminars this time at the school level with internship and career opportunities waiting down the line.

It’s part of DLS’ mission to prove and showcase that Esports is more than just online games.

“There should be an aspiration of what they wanted to do after the program,” said DLS CEO and co-founder AC Valdenor, joined by DLS chairman Bobby Rosales, Honda Philippines president Sayaka Arai and department manager for motorcycle planning Leo Cachero in a press conference at the DLS headquarters in Quezon City recently.

“From our observation, after you play the tournament, they just go and look for other tournaments. That’s why now after the tournaments, we immerse them to potential careers in esports.”

The Estudyante Eports has already accredited over 50 schools with a plan of adding 30 more universities and colleges.

The students under the Estudyante Esports program, aside from participating in online tournaments, will have a platform to pursue career paths in the gaming development industry that has started growing as a legitimate academic course in some schools.

In that way, a bridge is finally in the works for the benefit of both the Esports industry and the educational institutions in today’s digital world.

DARK LEAGUE
Philstar
