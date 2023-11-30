^

Dark League Studios, Honda team up for student esports program

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
November 30, 2023 | 5:21pm
Dark League Studios, Honda team up for student esports program

MANILA, Philippines – Dark League Studios doubled down on its noble esports movement by partnering with academic institutions in a breakthrough Estudyante Esports program with Honda Philippines.

Putting a premium on its mission as one of the movers in the booming Esports industry, Dark League with Honda will stage a slew of tournaments, workshops and seminars this time at the school level with internship and career opportunities waiting down the line.

DLS said part of its mission is to prove and showcase that esports is more than just online games and all.

“There should be an aspiration of what they wanted to do after the program,” said DLS CEO and co-founder AC Valdenor, joined by DLS chairman Bobby Rosales, Honda Philippines president Sayaka Arai and department manager for motorcycle planning Leo Cachero in a press conference at the DLS headquarters in Quezon City.

“From our observation, after you play the tournament, they just go and look for other tournaments. That’s why not after the tournaments, we immerse them to potential careers in esports.”

As of now, the Estudyante Eports has already accredited over 50 schools with a plan of adding 30 more universities and colleges.

The students under the Estudyante Esports program, aside from participating in online tournaments, will have a platform to pursue career paths in the gaming development industry that has started growing as a legitimate academic course in some schools.

In that way, a bridge is finally in the works for the benefit of both the Esports industry and the educational institutions in today’s digital world.

In fact, DLS has also launched the Madrigal Project, a program aimed at providing courses in shoutcasting and hosting of different tournaments with hopes of discovering and honing future gaming broadcasters.

And with Honda this time as its newest partner, the sky’s the only limit for Philippine Esports.

“We have the same goal to have the young generation have a dream and an aspiration. That’s what Honda is,” beamed Cachero.

The Estudyante Esports program with Honda is the latest addition to DLS’ initiatives after partnering with Smart GIGA Arena and the PBA for the historic PBA Esports Bakbakans featuring all the PBA franchises duking it out in online games.

