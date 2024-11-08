Akari-Galeries Tower clash to usher in new PVL All-Filipino Conference

Games Saturday (PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. – Galeries Tower vs Akari

6 p.m. – Petro Gazz vs Choco Mucho

MANILA, Philippines — Akari and Galeries Tower draw first blood when the Premier Volleyball League takes a giant leap and evolves into a fresh, breakthrough six-month All-Filipino Conference unfolding Saturday at the PhilSports Arena.

Game time is at 4 p.m., which will be followed by the 6 p.m. showdown between two clubs that should loom large being traditional contenders — Petro Gazz and Choco Mucho.

The league has revamped its tournament calendar to give way for the national team program and align with the world-governing FIVB’s international calendar.

From usually holding conferences done for just a few months, the league has decided to expand to six months starting today and ending in May next year with a maximum 103 games to be played in all.

“It’s going to be exciting, good for Philippine volleyball and fans,” said PVL commissioner Sherwin Malonzo.

It will be a long and complex format where all 12 teams will have a legitimate shot at making the eight-team playoffs and a genuine crack at becoming the league’s cream of the crop.

Expected to come out strong are the Chargers, the Reinforced Conference runners-up who will have Alas Pilipinas standouts Fifi Sharma and Faith Nisperos back in the fold after missing the first two conferences of the season.

The pair of ultra-talented spikers will join an already loaded squad of Ivy Lacsina, Ced Domingo, Grethcel Soltones and Michelle Cobb.

Top rookie setter Julia Coronel, for her part, will make her much-awaited debut for the Highrisers after her national team duty.

Equally explosive is the marquee matchup between the Angels and the Flying Titans, two teams that have contended the last two seasons.

For Choco Mucho, it will parade a fearsome roster headed by Sisi Rondina, the AFC MVP early this year while MJ Philips, Jonah Sabete, Aiza Pontillas, Myla Pablo and Remy Palma will banner Petro Gazz as it seeks a breakthrough AFC crown.

On Tuesday, it will be PLDT vs Nxled and Chery Tiggo against Capital1 Thursday at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Meanwhile, Creamline will be minus stalwart Risa Sato when it sets in motion its title defense and quest for a record 11th championship Saturday against Petro Gazz at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Sato has requested to be released from her contract, which expires next month and, and she should have found a new team by now.