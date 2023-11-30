Tenorio return imminent after Ginebra reactivation

MANILA, Philippines – LA Tenorio may be returning to the hardcourt for some PBA Commissioner’s Cup action as soon as Sunday after being reactivated by the Barangay Ginebra.

The beloved point guard has been reactivated by the team on Thursday, the league said.

Tenorio, who has missed significant time due to his battle with colon cancer, was activated in lieu of swingman Aljon Mariano.

He could play as early as Sunday in the Gin Kings' clash against the Terrafirma Dyip.

The STAR reported on the matter a couple days ago, quoting Ginebra head coach Tim Cone.

Cone told The STAR that Tenorio is "expecting to return to play on December 3."

The multi-titled guard spent months in cancer treatment.

In September, Tenorio said his latest test results showed no trace of cancer and that he is now in remission.

Last month, he joined Ginebra's team practice after being a part of the Gilas Pilipinas coaching staff that took home the gold medal in the Asian Games.

With a 3-1 win-loss slate, the Gin Kings will try to notch their third straight win in their game against the 2-3 Dyip.