Cool Smashers, Crossovers clash potential PVL finals preview

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 27, 2023 | 2:56pm
Cool Smashers, Crossovers clash potential PVL finals preview
Creamline star Alyssa Valdez
Games Tuesday
(PhilSports Arena)

2 p.m. – Farm Fresh vs Galeries Tower
4 p.m. – Choco Mucho vs Gerflor
6 p.m. – Creamline vs Chery Tiggo

MANILA, Philippines – Creamline shoots to close in on an elimination-round sweep while Chery Tiggo aims to avert it as the two collide Tuesday in what could be a sneak preview of the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference finals at the PhilSports Arena.

Along with the Choco Mucho Flying Titans (8-1), the Cool Smashers (8-0) and the Crossovers (8-1) have long claimed semifinal spots and will jostle for semis positioning.

The semis format is a best-of-three duel with the No. 1 seed battling No. 4 and No. 2 tackling No. 3.

Cignal (7-3), Petro Gazz (6-4) and PLDT (5-4) are contesting the last semis seat.

Creamline is hoping to sweep and get that momentum going in the semis where it will eye a historic 13th straight podium finish and a crack at another league record — a seventh championship.

Game time is at 6 p.m.

But Cool Smashers coach Sherwin Meneses is taking it a game at a time.

“Gusto lang namin mag improve each game, yun ang importante sa amin,” said Meneses.

The Crossovers are likewise on a roll after having won their last six games including two epic games that went the full, five-set route — a 17-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-22, 16-14 squeaker over Cignal a week back and a 27-25, 11-25, 17-25, 25-22, 15-10 escape over F2 Logistics Saturday.

And expect Chery Tiggo to go at it against Creamline and the latter’s red-hot streak.

Also trying to position itself well is Choco Mucho, which clashes with Gerflor (0-8) at 4 p.m.

Farm Fresh (1-8) and Galeries Tower (0-8) complete the heavy three-game bill as they face off at 2 p.m.

