^

Sports

JRU coach returns as Bombers, Generals collide in crucial game

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 13, 2023 | 1:52pm
JRU coach returns as Bombers, Generals collide in crucial game

Games Tuesday
(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

1:30 p.m. – Letran vs AU
3:30 p.m. – JRU vs EAC

MANILA, Philippines – Jose Rizal University will have its coach Louie Gonzales back as it clashes with Emilio Aguinaldo College Tuesday in a game that could make or break both team’s Final Four bids in NCAA Season 99 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Gonzales will be back after serving a one-game suspension but the Bombers mercifully won that game over the Letran Knights, 79-74, last Saturday that sent it to No. 4 with a 9-6 record.

Game time is at 3:30 p.m.

Agem Miranda should come in again as the focal point of JRU’s attack after dropping a 17-point performance last game.

But it wasn’t just JRU which is chasing a place in the Final Four as EAC has been in the hunt with an 8-7 slate that was capped by a 77-64 victory over Arellano U also Saturday.

The Jerson Cabiltes-coached Generals should hope for another king-sized performance from King Gurtiza after doing practically everything last game with a spectacular stat line of 23 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.

It was a timely performance for Gurtiza as he made up for the bad games of EAC’s Big Three—JP Maguliano, Nat Cosejo and Ralph Robin.

The troika came into that game averaging 42 points but surprisingly struggled and combined for just 22 points.

Good thing Kurtiza was there and royally saved the day.

Meanwhile, Arellano University (2-12) and Letran (1-14) battle in a non-bearing contest at 1:30 p.m.

vuukle comment

HEAVY BOMBERS

JRU

LOUIE GONZALES

NCAA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eagles boost Final 4 aspiration

Eagles boost Final 4 aspiration

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Reigning champion Ateneo returned the favor on Adamson, 62-58, and took sole possession of the No. 4 spot in the homestretch...
Sports
fbtw
Omega hands Altas a thriller

Omega hands Altas a thriller

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
University of Perpetual Help’s Mark Omega nailed perhaps the biggest shot of his life by banging in the game-winning...
Sports
fbtw
Pampanga takes opener

Pampanga takes opener

14 hours ago
Pampanga got monster figures from Justine Baltazar and an all-around effort from JB Bahio to subdue San Juan, 86-82, on Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
A new beginning

A new beginning

By Bill Velasco | 14 hours ago
It was another historic week for Philippine basketball.
Sports
fbtw
Quiambao posts another triple-double as Archers push Red Warriors to brink of ouster

Quiambao posts another triple-double as Archers push Red Warriors to brink of ouster

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Kevin Quiambao had another triple-double for La Salle as the Green Archers pushed the UE Red Warriors to the brink of elimination,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
The ex-EAC General is now in the US Navy

The ex-EAC General is now in the US Navy

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
As a basketball point guard, Charles Jordan “CJ” Cadua, knows a lot about surveying his options.
Sports
fbtw
Arcane sets Season 2 release date

Arcane sets Season 2 release date

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
The hit show Arcane, inspired by Riot Games’ League of Legends, has announced that its much-awaited Season 2 will be...
Sports
fbtw
Newly built Amoranto Arena to host UAAP table tennis tourney

Newly built Amoranto Arena to host UAAP table tennis tourney

2 hours ago
De La Salle has brought the UAAP Season 86 table tennis tournament to the Amoranto Sports Complex, considered the mecca of...
Sports
fbtw
Maxey explodes for career-high 50 points to propel 76ers past Pacers

Maxey explodes for career-high 50 points to propel 76ers past Pacers

2 hours ago
Tyrese Maxey scored a career-high 50 points to lead a Philadelphia 76ers team rattled by the road accident involving forward...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with