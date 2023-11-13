Arcane sets Season 2 release date

MANILA, Philippines – The hit show Arcane, inspired by Riot Games’ League of Legends, has announced that its much-awaited Season 2 will be released in November 2024.

The animated series released last November 2021 tells the story of the rivalry between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underbelly of Zaun, and brings characters Vi, Jinx, Jayce and Caitlyn from the gaming world to the TV universe.

At the release of Arcane, Riot Games pulled out all the stops to celebrate the launch of its first foray into an animated series, with the game developer collaborating with other popular titles like PUBG Mobile and Fortnite to celebrate Arcane’s release.

According to Riot, this drive to give fans the best experience of their titles is the company’s focus: putting players’ first.

“At its core, Riot Games is the most player focused company in the world. This commitment isn't just a mission statement. It's a philosophy that drives everything that we do. As we pursue this mission, as we abide by this philosophy, we've seen how this player-centric approach shapes not only the games but in our engagement with the community and the impact in the broader culture. We listen to players' feedback, constantly engage with the community and we remain open and transparent with our players.” said Riot Games Philippines’ country manager Joel Guzman.

As Guzman describes it, gaming has evolved in the past few years, and gamers are not just interested in what they play, but how they could relate to the shows they watch, the music they listen to, or to the clothes they wear.

He adds, “Gaming has become so much more in the past few years. Gaming, once seen as a pastime for a niche group of people, has transformed into a global phenomenon. It's no longer confined to the world of screens; it's no longer confined to the world of consoles. It already has permeated our daily lives. Gamers don't just game. They watch shows, listen to music, go to concerts, admire clothes, etc. This broad spectrum of interest reflects the depth of engagement that Riot Games has cultivated.”

Riot has seen some groundbreaking collaborations in the past few years, collaborating with fashion brand Louis Vuitton and jewelry brand Tiffany and Co. It has also planted its roots in the music industry with multiple League of Legends World Championship themes topping the charts with songs like Star Walkin by Lil Nas X in 2022 and Warriors by Imagine Dragons in 2014.

In the Philippines, Riot has tapped Team Manila for Valorant collaborative apparel and participated in the Head in the Clouds music festival last year, highlighting Filipino-Australian singer Ylona Garcia and her track “Entertain Me”, the anthem of the first Valorant hero to hail from the Philippines, Neon.

“The Filipino gaming community is one of the most active and the most passionate in the Asia-Pacific region. The reception [in the Philippines] has been nothing short of amazing. Filipinos have embraced [us]. As we expand efforts to engage with the [local] gaming community, we've discovered fascinating collaborations along the way. These partnerships, whether in music or [conventions], whether in fashion, exemplifies our commitment to creating experiences that transcend the boundaries of traditional gaming. It's about enriching their experiences inside and outside of the game. Our core will always be our players and gamers. [They] are always at the heart of everything at Riot Games,” said Guzman.

And though most of Riot’s collaborations outside the game sees international brands and artists, Guzman doesn’t count out the day when local artists and brands are thrust in the spotlight.

“The good thing about Riot Games here in the Philippines is we want to be as hyperlocal as possible. It makes sense to team up with local bands. We're also trying to match who are the artists/bands who would fit in a product standpoint. We can't just get them and just apply it. [There has to be] that genuine connection, and I put emphasis on that word 'genuine' because we can always tell if this celebrity doesn't game then it doesn't make sense. Marrying that genuity with something that has the affinity with a potential player base is quite tricky and hard to do and that's where we come in, to do thinking, what would make sense to our players,” emphasized Guzman.