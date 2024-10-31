^

Late surge places Saso in contention at Toto Classic

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
October 31, 2024 | 7:14pm
Late surge places Saso in contention at Toto Classic
Yuka Saso of Japan plays her shot from the third tee during the first round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G 2024 at Pinnacle Country Club on September 27, 2024 in Rogers, Arkansas.
Alex Slitz / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso found her rhythm after a steady start, finishing with a three-under-par 69 at the Toto Japan Classic at the Seta Golf Course in Shiga on Thursday, which placed her six strokes behind fellow Japanese Hana Wakimoto.

Returning to Japan following her participation in the Maybank Championship in Malaysia last week, Saso was aiming for a strong homecoming performance. However, her first 12 holes were marked by pars before she surged in the last three par-5s, ending the day tied for 15th.

The reigning US Women’s Open champion leveraged her power game to make a late charge and keep herself in the hunt for the title in this final leg of the LPGA Tour’s Asian swing.

Wakimoto, meanwhile, showcased her potential on the LPGA stage with a flawless 63, leaving former world No. 1 Jin Young Ko, who also made a big charge with six birdies on the back nine, two strokes behind at 65.

Other top contenders included Swede Linn Grant, local favorite Ayaka Furue and Koreans Hyo Joo Kim and Jenny Shin, all carding 66s, resulting in a packed leaderboard at this $2-million championship.

Despite high expectations, the ICTSI-backed Saso’s round began slowly with a string of pars, failing to capitalize on the opening par-5. But a birdie on the 13th hole sparked her momentum, leading to additional birdies on the 16th and 18th, for a closing 35-34.

Though six strokes behind Wakimoto, Saso remains a strong contender as players look to climb the leaderboard in the second round.

Alongside Saso, other notable players include Ariya Jutanugarn, Minjee Lee, and Haeran Ryu, who each scored 67s. Erika Hara, Chisato Iwai and Ayako Kimura posted identical 68s, joining Americans Marina Alex and Yealimi Noh in joint 10th place.

