Lady Bulldogs edge Tigresses to rule Shakey's Super League tilt anew

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 11, 2023 | 8:50pm
Lady Bulldogs edge Tigresses to rule Shakey's Super League tilt anew
The NU Lady Bulldogs clinched back-to-back titles in the SSL
MANILA, Philippines -- The National University Lady Bulldogs secured back-to-back titles in the Shakey's Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-season Championship after defeating the UST Golden Tigresses, 17-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20, Saturday evening at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

With the game tied at 16-all, Bella Belen scored on back-to-back hits as NU took a 18-16 lead.

Bianca Plaza stopped the bleeding for the Tigresses, but Belen powered another one through to take a 19-17 cushion for NU.

Belen scored on an off-speed drop to keep UST at bay, 20-17.

The Espana-based volleybelles found themselves in a four-point hole, 18-22, after Angeline Poyos' cross-court hit went out.

The lead grew to five, 23-18, following a tip by Sheena Toring.

A Poyos kill kept the Tigresses alive, but Belen scored off the block to go into championship point.

Poyos tried to mount a comeback for UST with a point, 20-24, but her service went out as NU seized the championship.

Belen led NU with 17 points. She was followed by Evangeline Alinsug with 15.

Xyza Gula led the Tigresses with 18 markers.

"‘Yung level of character ng bawat isa, nandoon. High school pa lang, champions na yang mga yan. Nagchampion pa sila sa UAAP women’s. ‘Yun ang bumubuhat sa kanila, ‘yung character talaga nila kaya ito ang resulta sa SSL," NU head coach Norman Miguel said after the game.

NU's Alyssa Solomon was named as the tournament most valuable player and the best opposite spiker.  

Belen and Poyos were named as the first and second best outside hitters, respectively.

NU's Erin Pangilinan and Adamson's Lorene Toring were named the the first and second best middle blockers in the tournament. 

UST's Bernadett Pepito was also named as the best libero and Camilla Lamina was the best setter.

Meanwhile, the FEU Lady Tamaraws brought home the bronze medal of the tournament after beating the Adamson Lady Falcons, 25-18, 16-25, 25-15, 21-25, 15-7 earlier in the day. 

Faida Bakanke led FEU with 16 points. She was followed by Gerzel Petallo with 15. 

Rhed Bascon finished with 12 points for Adamson. 

