^

Sports

Budding college cagers to strut stuff in Pinoyliga

Philstar.com
November 7, 2023 | 3:54pm
Budding college cagers to strut stuff in Pinoyliga

MANILA, Philippines – Up-and-coming players in the collegiate level will have an opportunity to showcase their talent as 12 schools will see action in the second Pinoyliga Next Man cUP set to begin on Sunday, November 12, at Enderun College in Taguig City.

San Beda University will start its title retention campaign after Clifford Jopia — the Most Valuable Player of the inaugural season — led the Red Lions to the championship by beating the Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates during the first Next Man cUP, a tournament organized by Pinoyliga.

“It’s a tournament for Team B, or the third stringers. Magkaroon sila ng burn time with the staging of the Next Man cUP, a competition for those not being seen in the UAAP and the NCAA,” said Pinoyliga co-founder Benny Benitez during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Conference Hall in Vito Cruz, Manila on Tuesday.

“We got 12 teams joining this year, teams from the UAAP and NCAA. Ang lalakas ng NCAA teams kasi they are preparing for the Season 100 (in 2024), while on the UAAP side the balance of power tilted with the emergence of UP,” he added.

Aside from San Beda, also joining this second edition of the Next Man cUP are University of the Philippines, University of the East, University of Santo Tomas and Adamson University from the UAAP, College of St. Benilde, LPU, Mapua, Emilio Aguinaldo College from the NCAA.

Batangas University and Enderun College are also joining the tournament.

The format will have the 12 teams play in a single round robin classification, a play-in tournament before the knockout playoffs. The Fighting Maroons and the Chiefs will face off for the opening game this Sunday as the matches will be played on weekends.

Aside from the Next Man cUP, Benitez’s Pinoyliga will also have the third season of the Collegiate Cup, as well as the regional championship where top teams from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will play in Manila for the Big Dance next year.

“We have the regional tournaments in the pipeline, we want to have a Big Dance. During the off-season big college teams go to the US, or Serbia then go hard with the local teams. What if we become the destination with international teams going here,” said Benitez.

“Isa sa gusto namin is that kind of atmosphere… tayo ang puntahan (foreign teams),” he said at the forum backed by the PSC, the Philippine Olympic Committee, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation and San Miguel Corporation.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Globalization evident in PBA

Globalization evident in PBA

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
The various countries represented by the PBA’s 12 imports in the Commissioner’s Cup this season reflects the globalization...
Sports
fbtw
Batangas, GenSan clash in win-or-go home MPBL South semis duel

Batangas, GenSan clash in win-or-go home MPBL South semis duel

1 day ago
Batangas City and General Santos City dispute the right to challenge Bacoor for the South Division crown on Tuesday in the...
Sports
fbtw
Bravo, JM! Lyceum guard earns weekly NCAA accolade

Bravo, JM! Lyceum guard earns weekly NCAA accolade

1 day ago
This time, it was JM Bravo's turn to be the hero for LPU.
Sports
fbtw
Rebuilding Nueva Ecija aims to field stronger MPBL squad

Rebuilding Nueva Ecija aims to field stronger MPBL squad

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Nueva Ecija vows a fitting redemption next season after surrendering its throne in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League...
Sports
fbtw
PBA brings World Cup flavor

PBA brings World Cup flavor

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
The PBA is taking a page off the FIBA World Cup storybook in welcoming eight imports with national team experience from different...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Swiatek thrashes Pegula to win WTA Finals, reclaim No. 1 ranking

Swiatek thrashes Pegula to win WTA Finals, reclaim No. 1 ranking

4 hours ago
Poland's Iga Swiatek thrashed Jessica Pegula to win the WTA Finals, sealing her return to World No. 1.
Sports
fbtw
Filipina bets seek standout performances as Party Golfers Open tees off

Filipina bets seek standout performances as Party Golfers Open tees off

5 hours ago
Given their length, Pauline del Rosario and Daniella find the Lily Golf and Country Club course a bit shorter and can be conducive...
Sports
fbtw
Asian MMA fighters share spotlight in massive UFC 295

Asian MMA fighters share spotlight in massive UFC 295

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
While all eyes will undoubtedly be on that pair of titanic tussles in UFC 295 on Sunday, there will be two big fights featuring...
Sports
fbtw
League of Legends enjoys local resurgence

League of Legends enjoys local resurgence

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
With the conclusion of the Empyrean Cup the local League of Legends community has seen an upward trajectory after slowing...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with