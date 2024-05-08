^

Sacamos keys PBA Press Corps' escape act vs PBA BTS in Raffy Jafa Cup

May 8, 2024 | 6:08pm
May 8, 2024

MANILA, Philippines – Spin.ph’s Karlo Sacamos scored underneath with a second left off a Cedelf Tupas assist to lead the PBA Press Corps’ thrilling 64-63 comeback win over PBA BTS in the main game of the PBAPC Raffy Japa Cup presented by Burlington Wednesday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Sacamos, who had 11 of his 15 points in the final period while adding seven rebounds and three steals, bannered the Scribes’ rally from a 60-49 deficit with 4:48 remaining for a rousing debut in the tournament backed by Rain or Shine, Gatorade, the Philippine Sports Commission, PBA, and LGR.

The Philippine Daily Inquirer’s Jonas Terrado also dominated the paint in Corps’ come-from-behind win, finishing with a game-high 18 points which came with 14 rebounds, four steals, three assists, and two shotblocks.

PBA BTS, a team composed of the Commissioner’s Office’s ‘Blue Boys,’ table officials and statisticians, were led by Arloune Miguel and Jhune Adachi, who tallied 16 points apiece.

In other games, Nic Earnshaw had 11 points, six rebounds and two assists; while Merv Villar had 11 and Jansen Aban and Joseph Reyes 10 apiece as Sports5 Draper survived a furious fourth quarter comeback by the Eugene Rodriguez-led TV5 Engineering in a 63-56 win; while Batang Pier physical therapist Sydney Talabis starred in TerraPort’s easy 61-48 win over Awesome Cignal.

Talabis came up with 20 points which he added with seven rebounds, three steals, three blocks and two assists to lead the combined Terraport and NorthPort squad in the win.

Cignal Awesome was led by Kedz Domenden’s 26 points, nine rebounds and two assists; while Rodriguez’s 15 points was tops for TV5 Engineering. 

The scores:

First Game 

Sports5 Draper (63) – Earnshaw 11, Villar 11, Reyes 10, Aban 10, Gonzaga 6, Bautista 6, Estrada 4, Sulit 3, Purugganan 2, Agustin 0, Javier 0.

TV Engg (56) – Rodriguez 15, Abad 7, Miraflor 6, Budomo 5, Seludo 4, Balo 4, R. Ceniza 3, De Leon 3, Sarmiento 2, Lim 2, Culantes 2, Paduit 2, Diego 1, C. Ceniza 0, Debros 0.

Quarterscores: 12-6; 22-24; 41-39; 63-56.

Second Game

TerraPort (61) – Talabis 20, Tiamson 14, Clerigo 8, Caliwag 8, Tenerife 6, Fraynes 3, Balmes 2, Tagaña 0, Espiritu 0, Avenido 0.

Awesome Cignal (48) – Domenden 26, Ambosito 11, 4, Romanes 2, Cabrera 2, Santiago 2, Villegas 1, Cadiente 0, Pelea 0, Escueta 0, Perez 0, Poliran 0, Dalisay 0, Montemayor 0, Gio 0, Enriquez 0, Cabrera 0.

Quarterscores: 19-4; 33-15; 50-28; 61-48.

Third Game

PBA Press Corps (64) – J. Terrado 18, Sacamos 15, Tupas 12, Dioquino 8, Ulanday 7, Ballesteros 4, Fuertes 0, Bacnis 0, Dalupang 0.

PBA BTS (63) – Adachi 16, Arl Miguel 16, Urbano 11, Espiritu 9, Redoña 6, Arn Miguel 3, Bayais 2, Delos Reyes 0, Cruz 0.

Quarterscores: 15-17, 35-38, 47-46, 64-63.

