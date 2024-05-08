^

Sports

Dyip overtake Batang Pier to make long-awaited quarters return

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 8, 2024 | 10:03pm
Dyip overtake Batang Pier to make long-awaited quarters return
Juami Tiongson of Terrafirma
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The Terrafirma Dyip is heading back to the PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 2016 after edging the NorthPort Batang Pier, 104-96, in a cardiac contest Wednesday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

With the win, the Dyip will be facing the top-seeded San Miguel Beermen in the quarterfinals.

Guard Juami Tiongson exploded for the Dyip with 30 points, five rebounds and three assists. Javi Gomez de Liano added 21 points and seven rebounds.

Terrafirma led by just one, 82-81, at the end of the third quarter.

Gomez de Liano then caught fire, scoring 10 points in the first five minutes of the payoff period to help the Dyip go up by four, 92-88.

With the two teams going scoreless in the next three minutes of play, Stephen Holt danced with Joshua Munzon and stepped back for a 3-pointer with 4:02 remaining to go up by seven, 95-88.

With their backs against the wall, NorthPort, led by Cade Flores, tried to mount a comeback, unleashing a 8-3 run to cut the lead to two, 96-98, with 1:48 remaining.

Tiongson answered with a timely and-one play off a pull-up jumper to guide Terrafirma to a five-point lead, 101-96, with 1:33 to go.

An and-one play by Stephen Holt with 39.5 seconds left iced the game and the quarterfinal berth of Terrafirma.

Holt stuffed the statsheet anew with a statline of 18 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and four steals.

Isaac Go added 13 for the Dyip.

Zav Lucero poured in 17 markers and six boards for NorthPort off the bench, while Flores had 16 and five.

Arvin Tolentino, who started the game, finished with just 13 points on 4-of-13 shooting. He had eight boards and four dimes.

Terrafirma, which clinched its first playoff berth in the PBA since the 2016 Governors' Cup, will be at a twice-to-win disadvantage against the Beermen. The schedule of the game is still yet to be announced.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

NORTHPORT BATANG PIER

PBA

TERRAFIRMA DYIP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Inoue recovers from knockdown, destroys Nery

Inoue recovers from knockdown, destroys Nery

By Dino Maragay | 2 days ago
Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue dusted off a shocking first career knockdown and unleashed hell on Mexican Luis Nery, putting...
Sports
fbtw
Sacamos keys PBA Press Corps&rsquo; escape act vs PBA BTS in Raffy Jafa Cup

Sacamos keys PBA Press Corps’ escape act vs PBA BTS in Raffy Jafa Cup

5 hours ago
Spin.ph’s Karlo Sacamos scored underneath with a second left off a Cedelf Tupas assist to lead the PBA Press Corps’...
Sports
fbtw
Turkey, Poland tiffs up for Gilas

Turkey, Poland tiffs up for Gilas

By Olmin Leyba | 23 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas will embark on training sorties in Turkey and Poland ahead of its stint in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Smart/MVPSF Philippine taekwondo jins to see action in Asian tilt

Smart/MVPSF Philippine taekwondo jins to see action in Asian tilt

9 hours ago
Tokyo Games veteran Kurt Bryan Barbosa and Asian Games bronze medalist Patrick King Perez will banner the Smart/MVPSF Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Nueva Ecija, Binan gain share of lead; Pampanga still on a roll

MPBL: Nueva Ecija, Binan gain share of lead; Pampanga still on a roll

11 hours ago
Nueva Ecija and Binan took different routes toward the top spot while Pampanga stayed right behind in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Archers shoot for PBA D-League 3-peat

Archers shoot for PBA D-League 3-peat

By John Bryan Ulanday | 7 hours ago
Reigning champion EcoOil-La Salle goes for a sweep against the undermanned Centro Escolar U in Game 2 of the 2024 PBA D-League...
Sports
fbtw
With PVL and UAAP finals stints, Alinsunurin is 'happiest man in volleyball'&nbsp;

With PVL and UAAP finals stints, Alinsunurin is 'happiest man in volleyball' 

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Coach Dante Alinsunurin is considering himself the “happiest man in volleyball” after successfully leading his...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs book 9th straight UAAP men&rsquo;s volleyball finals appearance

Bulldogs book 9th straight UAAP men’s volleyball finals appearance

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
The National University Bulldogs are barging into their ninth straight UAAP men’s volleyball finals after mauling the...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle's Melencio suffers ACL tear

La Salle's Melencio suffers ACL tear

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
Rhyle Melencio’s UAAP career has hit another setback after suffering a right ACL tear, the forward announced.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with