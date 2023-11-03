^

Sports

Lady Blazers, Golden Tigresses dispute last SSL semis slot

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
November 3, 2023 | 12:04pm
Lady Blazers, Golden Tigresses dispute last SSL semis slot
Benilde's Corrine Apostol tries to score over Mary banagua and Regina Jurado of UST.
Shakey's Super League

Games Saturday
(Rizal Memorial Coliseum)

11 a.m. – CSB vs UST
2 p.m. – UE vs AU

MANILA, Philippines – NCAA champion College of St. Benilde and UAAP’s University of Santo Tomas slug it out in a knockout tiff to complete the Final Four cast in the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

Action erupts at 11 a.m. with the Lady Blazers and the Golden Tigresses spiking it in the deciding Game 2 for the right to face Far Eastern University in the semifinals starting right away on Sunday.

Unbeaten National University, also the defending champion, and Adamson are the protagonists in the other Final Four pairing of the SSL Season 2 backed by Mikasa, Eurotel, Victory Liner, Summit Bottle Water, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, R and B Milk Tea, Potato Corner, Rebel Sports, Converge ICT Solutions, Genius Sports and United Auctioneers Inc.

Up against the odds with a twice-to-win handicap, St. Benilde proved its pedigree as the two-time reigning NCAA champions with a thrilling 25-22, 23-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-11 win over UST in Game 1.

The Lady Blazers, who finished third in Pool F, battled back from a set down by pulling off slim wins in the last two sets to neutralize the Golden Tigresses’ twice-to-beat incentive as the No. 2 team in Pool E.

Wielyn Estoque, Gayle Pascual and Zamantha Nolasco connived in a lethal troika in Game 1 for St. Benilde, which is out to continue a deep rally this season after not even making the quarterfinals in the inaugural tilt.

“Maraming options ang UST. Hirap din kami pero syempre lalaban tayo. Pipilitin natin. Kung mag-respond, good. Kung may breaks, better. Ganoon lang,” said St. Benilde coach Jerry Yee, expecting a fiery vengeance from the España-based spikers.

And the Kungfu Reyes-mentored UST, indeed, is determined to return the favor on its rival once and for all to replicate a Final Four finish last season after missing out on first try.

Out to lead that Golden Tigresses’ bid are Regina Jurado, Xyza Gula, Mary Banagua, Mary Coronado and super rookie Angeline Poyos, who fired 29 points in a foiled effort in the series opener.

Meanwhile in the second game at 2 p.m., University of the East and Arellano clash in the first phase of the classification matches of the SSL Season 2 in cooperation with the Commission on Higher Education and the Philippine Sports Commission.

All SSL Season 2 games are accessible across all platforms live and on-demand through the social media pages of Plus Network and SSL with Solar Sports, Blast TV and Aliw Channel 23 as TV partners.

vuukle comment

CSB

GOLDEN TIGRESSES

LADY BLAZERS

UST

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chiba Jets continue to take off despite &lsquo;murderous&rsquo; schedule

Chiba Jets continue to take off despite ‘murderous’ schedule

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Despite a grueling schedule, fatigue was not a factor for the Chiba Jets, head coach John Patrick said.
Sports
fbtw

Coaching legend Knight passes on at 83

13 hours ago
American college basketball coaching legend Bob Knight, an outspoken and controversial figure who guided the United States to 1984 Los Angeles Olympic gold, died Wednesday. He was 83.
Sports
fbtw
Nueva Ecija fights for dear life vs San Juan in MPBL North semis

Nueva Ecija fights for dear life vs San Juan in MPBL North semis

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
There is no backing off for reigning champion Nueva Ecija as it fights to live another day against the visiting San Juan in...
Sports
fbtw
Ailing Rondae Hollis-Jefferson still uncertain for TNT's PBA season opener

Ailing Rondae Hollis-Jefferson still uncertain for TNT's PBA season opener

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The status of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson for the TNT Tropang Giga’s opener this Sunday is still “iffy,” TNT...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP break: Lull before storm

UAAP break: Lull before storm

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Playing non-stop since September, teams are making the most out of a much-needed break to heal up, charge up and brace for...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Report: Adama Faye leaves UST

Report: Adama Faye leaves UST

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
The UST Growling Tigers' foreign student-athlete Adama Faye is out of the team, a report said.
Sports
fbtw
Eala thumps home bet, enters W60 Nantes semis

Eala thumps home bet, enters W60 Nantes semis

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Alex Eala is going to the semifinals of the W60 Nantes after dominating hometown bet Leolia Jeanjean, 6-2, 2-0 (retired) Thursday...
Sports
fbtw
PLDT shakes off first-set defeat

PLDT shakes off first-set defeat

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
With a grim opening set experience against Nxled, PLDT coach Rald Ricafort has vowed to quicken their pace early in their...
Sports
fbtw
Eala advances to Last 8 in Nantes

Eala advances to Last 8 in Nantes

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Alex Eala carved out a gritty 7-6 (5), 6-4 win over Zeynep Sonmez of Turkey to barge into the quarterfinals of the W60 Nantes...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with