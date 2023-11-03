Lady Blazers, Golden Tigresses dispute last SSL semis slot

Benilde's Corrine Apostol tries to score over Mary banagua and Regina Jurado of UST.

Games Saturday

(Rizal Memorial Coliseum)

11 a.m. – CSB vs UST

2 p.m. – UE vs AU

MANILA, Philippines – NCAA champion College of St. Benilde and UAAP’s University of Santo Tomas slug it out in a knockout tiff to complete the Final Four cast in the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

Action erupts at 11 a.m. with the Lady Blazers and the Golden Tigresses spiking it in the deciding Game 2 for the right to face Far Eastern University in the semifinals starting right away on Sunday.

Unbeaten National University, also the defending champion, and Adamson are the protagonists in the other Final Four pairing of the SSL Season 2 backed by Mikasa, Eurotel, Victory Liner, Summit Bottle Water, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, R and B Milk Tea, Potato Corner, Rebel Sports, Converge ICT Solutions, Genius Sports and United Auctioneers Inc.

Up against the odds with a twice-to-win handicap, St. Benilde proved its pedigree as the two-time reigning NCAA champions with a thrilling 25-22, 23-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-11 win over UST in Game 1.

The Lady Blazers, who finished third in Pool F, battled back from a set down by pulling off slim wins in the last two sets to neutralize the Golden Tigresses’ twice-to-beat incentive as the No. 2 team in Pool E.

Wielyn Estoque, Gayle Pascual and Zamantha Nolasco connived in a lethal troika in Game 1 for St. Benilde, which is out to continue a deep rally this season after not even making the quarterfinals in the inaugural tilt.

“Maraming options ang UST. Hirap din kami pero syempre lalaban tayo. Pipilitin natin. Kung mag-respond, good. Kung may breaks, better. Ganoon lang,” said St. Benilde coach Jerry Yee, expecting a fiery vengeance from the España-based spikers.

And the Kungfu Reyes-mentored UST, indeed, is determined to return the favor on its rival once and for all to replicate a Final Four finish last season after missing out on first try.

Out to lead that Golden Tigresses’ bid are Regina Jurado, Xyza Gula, Mary Banagua, Mary Coronado and super rookie Angeline Poyos, who fired 29 points in a foiled effort in the series opener.

Meanwhile in the second game at 2 p.m., University of the East and Arellano clash in the first phase of the classification matches of the SSL Season 2 in cooperation with the Commission on Higher Education and the Philippine Sports Commission.

All SSL Season 2 games are accessible across all platforms live and on-demand through the social media pages of Plus Network and SSL with Solar Sports, Blast TV and Aliw Channel 23 as TV partners.