^

Sports

From bullied to box office blockbuster

THE GAME OF MY LIFE - Bill Velasco - The Philippine Star
October 28, 2023 | 12:00am
From bullied to box office blockbuster
Monsour del Rosario

Monsour del Rosario has had to fight for everything he has. He’ll be back in the spotlight soon enough, on a new action series airing on a major network. So far, he has had three prosperous lives: as an athlete, actor and public servant. He has earned all the success and accolades the hard way, through his unequalled grit and determination. But it was never easy. When Monsour was very young, his family moved to Bacolod, and he was enrolled in St. John’s Institute, a Chinese school, where he felt left out. He spoke neither Ilonggo nor any Chinese dialects (he spoke only English and Spanish), and was thus ostracized. A scrawny, skinny kid, he was routinely roughed up by bullies, though he always fought back, constantly losing.

“During flag ceremony, we were arranged smallest to biggest, so I was always one of those in front,” recalls the taekwondo Olympian. “They would take my lunch. When we played marbles, they would mess with us. I fought back, but always got beaten. Until I learned Ilonggo, they would not leave me alone.”

He eventually learned the dialect, but sought a way to defend himself. Since he did not speak any Chinese, he could not enroll in his friends’ martial arts schools. Then came Bruce Lee, who revolutionized martial arts in cinema; and Muhammad Ali, who had unparalleled flair in the boxing ring. Monsour was mesmerized. First, he found karate. When his family moved back to Manila, he discovered taekwondo with its myriad kicks and high-flying style. He was hooked. From being varsity team captain at De La Salle University, Monsour inevitably joined the Philippine team. In the late 1980’s he captained the national squad and, along with his dear friend Stephen Fernandez, became the first Filipinos to win gold medals in the Southeast Asian Games in their sport. They also became the first Filipino Olympians in taekwondo, causing even the Koreans themselves to take pause.

Monsour was prevailed upon to retire in his mid-20s, after the 1988 Olympics and 1989 SEA Games. His Korean masters at the World Taekwondo Federation, Asian Taekwondo Union and Philippine Taekwondo Association had another mission for him: to become the face of the sport in the Philippines, and beyond, as Bruce Lee did for jeet kune do and kung fu.

“I never planned to be an actor. I was supposed to leave for the States and make my life there,” the action star confesses. “They said, we want your name synonymous with taekwondo.”

Thanks to his tirelessness in learning how movie studios work (and improving on his Tagalog), Monsour inevitably ruled the box office. As a result, taekwondo participation in the country exploded, from roughly half a million students to over 10 million at its peak. Mission accomplished. His next suitor was even more unfamiliar: politics. Monsour del Rosario’s struggles and success will be featured on “Masters of the Game,” Sunday night at 8 p.m. on PTV, hosted by this writer.

vuukle comment

SPORTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Nueva Ecija pursues bid vs old rival San Juan

Nueva Ecija pursues bid vs old rival San Juan

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Reigning champion Nueva Ecija shifts its title defense tour to higher gear when it tangles with a familiar foe in San Juan...
Sports
fbtw
'We want to be brave': Filipinas aim to be aggressors vs mighty Matildas

'We want to be brave': Filipinas aim to be aggressors vs mighty Matildas

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
The Philippine women’s national team plans to go on the offensive when they face World No. 11 Australia in the 2nd round...
Sports
fbtw
Saso waxes hot but wobbles to slip to joint 30th; Ardina rebounds

Saso waxes hot but wobbles to slip to joint 30th; Ardina rebounds

By Jan Veran | 11 hours ago
Yuka Saso made an early blast and moved on top that however lasted just after a few holes as she faltered in the last 10 and...
Sports
fbtw
Talampas sizzles as Chiefs shock Lions

Talampas sizzles as Chiefs shock Lions

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
Jade Talampas waxed hot in the fourth quarter and helped the Arellano Chiefs stun the San Beda Red Lions, 74-72, in the NCAA...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs roll past Warriors, Archers maul Tigers

Bulldogs roll past Warriors, Archers maul Tigers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
Red-hot National U churned out a gritty 64-61 win over University of the East to stretch its rampage to five straight games...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Eyes on Petro Gazz in PVL Candon gig

Eyes on Petro Gazz in PVL Candon gig

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
Petro Gazz hopes to sustain its fiery form as it goes for a share of the lead with Creamline in tackling Nxled in the Premier...
Sports
fbtw
Cebu booters strike, Laguna settles for draw

Cebu booters strike, Laguna settles for draw

By Olmin Leyba | 4 hours ago
Dynamic Herb Cebu scored its breakthrough win at home while Stallion Laguna drew on the road as Philippine clubs broke out...
Sports
fbtw
ALIAC 5 triumphs

ALIAC 5 triumphs

4 hours ago
Host Air Link International Aviation College essayed a 74-71 come-from-behind win over the University of Asia and the Pacific...
Sports
fbtw
Curtain rises for SSL quarters

Curtain rises for SSL quarters

By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
Top seeds National U, Far Eastern U, Santo Tomas and Adamson shoot for quick Final Four tickets against separate counterparts...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with