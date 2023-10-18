^

Chargers eye 2nd straight win, test mettle vs PLDT

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
October 18, 2023 | 9:02pm
Chargers eye 2nd straight win, test mettle vs PLDT

Games Thursday
(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

3 p.m. – Chery Tiggo vs Galeries Tower
5 p.m. – PLDT vs Akari
7 p.m. – Choco Mucho vs Farm Fresh

MANILA, Philippines – Akari’s shock five-set victory over Premier Volleyball League powerhouse F2 Logistics Tuesday was a grim reminder to the rest of the league of what forces of nature were inevitably coming.

They are named Faith Nisperos and Fifi Sharma.

Just a couple of days after displaying what everyone knew they’re capable of, rivals-turned-teammates Nisperos and Sharma will try to help power the Chargers to their second win in a row against a veteran-laden PLDT squad Thursday in the PVL All-Filipino Conference at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

It was the young and talented duo of Nisperos and Sharma who starred in Akari’s stunning 21-25, 25-20, 27-25, 19-25, 15-8 win over F2, the third placer of the first AFC early this year.

And they hope to ride on the momentum of their brilliance when they battle the High Speed Hitters at 5 p.m.

“We like to carry on our performance in our next game,” said Nisperos, a former Ateneo star who dropped 18 points.

“My mindset is to give it our all. We made our mark, we made a statement and we showed me ibubuga kami,” said Sharma, a La Salle standout who came through with 13 hits including two crucial points late in the fifth and final set.

While Akari is oozing with confidence, PLDT will try to regain it after falling to sister squad Cignal, 25-16, 20-25, 25-21, 25-20, in Sunday’s opener at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Likewise eyeing to remain at the helm is Chery Tiggo, which battles Galeries Tower at 3 p.m.

The Crossovers, paced by siblings Eya and EJ Laure, edged the Farm Fresh Foxies, 25-21, 25-23, 25-22, and would remain at the helm if they could hurdle the High Risers, who fell to the Petro Gazz Angels, 25-11, 26-24, 25-22, Tuesday, in their 3 p.m. clash.

Also lined up in the heavy three-game bill is the 7 p.m. showdown pitting Choco Mucho (0-1) and Farm Fresh (0-1).

