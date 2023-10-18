Maroons parry Archers to preserve unbeaten record

Malick Diouf was a monster from the boards, grabbing down 18 rebounds for UP.

MANILA, Philippines – The UP Fighting Maroons thwarted a comeback attempt by the La Salle Green Archers, holding on to a 67-64 win in an instant classic to remain unblemished in UAAP Season 86 hoops Wednesday night at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Trailing by 11, 63-52, with about six minutes remaining in the game, the Archers uncorked a 10-0 run to tie the game at 63.

But UP’s Gerry Abadiano nailed a midrange jumper with 1:01 left to give UP a two-point cushion.

Mike Phillips was fouled on the other end, but he split his charities to make it a one-point game, 64-65, with less than a minute remaining.

On the other end, Phillips reached in and tapped the ball from Reyland Torres’ hands to give the ball back to La Salle with 32.3 seconds on the clock.

Kevin Quiambao then missed a 3-pointer and CJ Austria missed a putback from point-blank range as UP ran to the other end.

As Harold Alarcon was about to score a touchdown layup, Mark Nonoy chased him down for the clean block with 15.5 seconds left.

La Salle was unable to foul UP immediately and lost precious seconds.

After the Archers used their foul to give on Malick Diouf, Torres sank both free throws to give UP a 67-64 lead with 2.3 seconds remaining.

La Salle had one shot to tie the game, but CJ Cansino stole the inbound pass by Joaqui Manuel that would have given Kevin Quiambao a clean shot from deep.

It was a game of runs, as UP used a 21-3 third quarter to erase an 11-point La Salle lead.

La Salle started the game red hot, jumping to a 47-38 lead at the half.

A Quiambao 3-pointer gave the Archers a 12-point upperhand, 50-38, in the early stages of the third.

But it was the first and last time La Salle scored in the quarter as UP grabbed a 59-50 lead at the end of the third period — off a 9-of-21 shooting from the field — while limiting the Archers to a dismal 1-of-21 clip.

Abadiano led UP with 13 points while Alarcon and Diouf had 10 apiece.

Diouf, however, was unstoppable from the boards, grabbing down 18 rebounds.

Phillips had a monster double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds, Quiambao finished with 14 points and seven boards for the Archers

La Salle played without floor general Evan Nelle, who sat out of the game due to quad contusion.

With the win, UP is now perfect in six games of the first round.

La Salle, meanwhile, dropped to 3-3 with back-to-back losses.