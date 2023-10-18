^

Filipino Mobile Legends Players continue to shine overseas

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
October 18, 2023 | 9:55am
Filipinos Paul Yeb Miranda, Kairi Kairi Rayosdelsol and Jonard Demonkite Caranto took home top prizes in MPL tournaments across the world.
MANILA, Philippines — As the Mobile Legends Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines heads to the playoffs, other regional tournaments saw their conclusion over the previous weeks, with many Filipinos watching online. 

Why? Just as much as we support local teams, Filipinos players are present in almost all other regional tournaments, and their success will earn them a ticket home to the M5 World Championships happening in Manila this December.

The country’s biggest rival in Mobile Legends Bang, MPL Indonesia, saw Filipino jungler Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol of ONIC Esports voted as the league’s regular season MVP and Best Jungler, while Filipino coach Paul "Yeb" Miranda was voted Coach of the Season. 

ONIC Esports made MPL Indonesia history as the first team to have three consecutive championships in the league as they bested Geek Fam ID, which also boasted Filipinos in their roster, goldlaner Mark "Markyyyyy" Capacio and roamer Allen "Baloyskie" Baloy. All Filipinos for MPL Indonesia are set to head home to compete in the M5.

Other Filipinos coming home are Michael "MP the King" Endino and Clarense "Kousei" Camilo, who helped their Cambodian team, See You Soon, win it all in MPL Cambodia, while the North America Challenger Tournament (NACT) champions include Filipino “ZIA” and Filipino-American Chris "Mielow" Enobio. Filipino coach Kenneth "Flysolo" Coloma also booked his ticket home after his team Deus Vult ruled the MLBB Continental Championships (MCC).

Though failing to reach M5, Kenneth "Saxa" Fedelin and Deomark "Mikko" Tabangay of Team SMG may still head back home after qualifying for the M5 Wild Cards with their second place finish in MPL Malaysia. 

During the Malaysian league’s end of season awards, Filipinos once again took home top prizes. Jon "Super Red" Bordeos of Red Giants Esports was awarded Best Goldlaner, while RSG Malaysia’s Jonard "Demonkite" Caranto was named Best Jungler. He was also voted as the regular season MVP.

ESPORTS

GAMING

MOBILE LEGENDS
