Young Filipinas miss World Cup bus, draw with Koreans in AFC U17 tiff

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 12, 2024 | 6:28pm
Young Filipinas miss World Cup bus, draw with Koreans in AFC U17 tiff
Ariana Markey (in white).
PFD / PWNT photo

MANILA, Philippines – A stellar Olympico goal by Ariana Markey was not enough for the Filipinas U17 team as they missed out on a semis slot in the 2024 AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup, absorbing a draw against South Korea, 1-1, in their final match of the group stage in Indonesia on Sunday.

By virtue of goal difference, the South Koreans edged the Filipinas for the second spot in Group A, where they will join North Korea in the semifinals. The podium finishers in the tournament qualify for the 2024 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup.

Markey’s heroics in the first half, as well as stellar defense led by keeper Gabrielle Barker were dashed at the 74th-minute mark, after the Koreans scored an opportunistic attempt by Beom Ye-ju inside the box.

Beom pounced on a late clearance by the Filipinas defense after Casey Phair brought down her defender right in front of goal. The Filipinas defense froze for a split second that gave Beom just enough space to take advantage and level the game.

The Filipinas coaching staff were left stunned by the no-call on Phair’s antics against Aiselyn Sia, as they were visibly protesting after the referee motioned for the goal.

Despite this, Filipinas continued to push on offense, and Baker and co. denied any other attempts by the South Koreans until the final whistle.

Still, shared points was simply not enough for the debutants to move on to the semifinals of the tournament.

The Filipinas finished third in Group A with four points built off of a win and a draw. In their first match of the tournament, they beat hosts Indonesia, 6-1.

