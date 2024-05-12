Painters force decider vs Tropang Giga

MANILA, Philippines -- The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters live to fight another day after pulling away late against the TNT Tropang Giga, 121-113, in their PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals series Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

Rain or Shine forced a sudden death match for a trip to the semifinals next week.

Jhonard Clarito scattered a career-high 29 points, along with seven rebounds and four assists to lead four Elasto Painters with more than 20 markers.

With the game tied at 109 with about three minutes left, Kelly Williams skied high with a putback dunk off a miss by Calvin Oftana to go up by two, 111-109.

Rain or Shine then unleashed a backbreaking 10-0 run in the next minutes. Santi Santillan tied the match once again with a layup.

Clarito sank a 3-pointer with 1:58 left to go up by three, 114-111. Off the timeout, Clarito stole the ball before dishing it to a streaking Adrian Nocum who dropped a floater to extend the lead, 116-111.

A trey by Andrei Caracut plunged the dagger into the hearts of TNT, 119-111.

A Jayson Castro layup halted the run, but a floater by Caracut iced the game.

The Tropang Giga clawed back from being down nine points, 96-107, after a Nocum layup with seven minutes remaining in the game.

A 9-0 run tied the game up, setting up the wild finish.

Caracut chipped in 21 points, while Nocum and Santillan had 20 markers apiece.

RR Pogoy led TNT with 28. Castro produced 17 in the losing effort.