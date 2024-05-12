^

Sports

Painters force decider vs Tropang Giga

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 12, 2024 | 6:20pm
Painters force decider vs Tropang Giga
Jhonard Clarito
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters live to fight another day after pulling away late against the TNT Tropang Giga, 121-113, in their PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals series Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

Rain or Shine forced a sudden death match for a trip to the semifinals next week.

Jhonard Clarito scattered a career-high 29 points, along with seven rebounds and four assists to lead four Elasto Painters with more than 20 markers.

With the game tied at 109 with about three minutes left, Kelly Williams skied high with a putback dunk off a miss by Calvin Oftana to go up by two, 111-109.

Rain or Shine then unleashed a backbreaking 10-0 run in the next minutes. Santi Santillan tied the match once again with a layup.

Clarito sank a 3-pointer with 1:58 left to go up by three, 114-111. Off the timeout, Clarito stole the ball before dishing it to a streaking Adrian Nocum who dropped a floater to extend the lead, 116-111.

A trey by Andrei Caracut plunged the dagger into the hearts of TNT, 119-111.

A Jayson Castro layup halted the run, but a floater by Caracut iced the game.

The Tropang Giga clawed back from being down nine points, 96-107, after a Nocum layup with seven minutes remaining in the game.

A 9-0 run tied the game up, setting up the wild finish.

Caracut chipped in 21 points, while Nocum and Santillan had 20 markers apiece.

RR Pogoy led TNT with 28. Castro produced 17 in the losing effort.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

PBA

RAIN OR SHINE ELASTO PAINTERS

TNT TROPANG GIGA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gaballo falls vs Mexican in 1st round

Gaballo falls vs Mexican in 1st round

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Filipino slugger Reymart Gaballo absorbed a tough first-round knockout loss against Mexico’s Kenbun Torres in their...
Sports
fbtw
NU scores twin kill over UST

NU scores twin kill over UST

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
In front of 20,955 witnesses, the Bulldogs got on the loose and went for the double ambush on the Tigers’ lair –...
Sports
fbtw
Terrafirma stuns San Miguel

Terrafirma stuns San Miguel

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
Eighth seed Terrafirma went into the David-versus-Goliath showdown with No. 1 San Miguel Beer believing it could defy the...
Sports
fbtw
UB, Lyceum in UCAL final

UB, Lyceum in UCAL final

19 hours ago
Host University of Batangas and Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas set up an exciting title clash in the first PG...
Sports
fbtw
As expected, Bossong wins gold in 800 meters

As expected, Bossong wins gold in 800 meters

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Fil-Am sensation Victoria Bossong showed promise as she ruled the event she was expected to dominate – the women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Masterful Lomachenko knocks out Kambosos to win IBF lightweight crown

Masterful Lomachenko knocks out Kambosos to win IBF lightweight crown

4 hours ago
Ukrainian boxing great Vasiliy Lomachenko clinched the IBF lightweight world title on Sunday after producing a supreme performance...
Sports
fbtw
Valorant's 'Zekken' reflects on losses in VCT America

Valorant's 'Zekken' reflects on losses in VCT America

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
The 19-year-old Filipino-American has been with the Masters Madrid champions since 2022. He was part of the squad that won...
Sports
fbtw
Star duos lead Celtics, Mavs to NBA playoff victories

Star duos lead Celtics, Mavs to NBA playoff victories

5 hours ago
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined to score 61 points to fire the Boston Celtics to a bounce-back NBA playoff win over...
Sports
fbtw
'Total gulat': Ginebra masterclass over Magnolia stuns Cone

'Total gulat': Ginebra masterclass over Magnolia stuns Cone

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone admitted that he was “shocked” that the Gin Kings were able to blow the Magnolia...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with