Eyeing decider vs Bulldogs, Golden Spikers told to 'wake up'

MANILA, Philippines -- With their backs against the wall, University of Santo Tomas Golden Spikers head coach Odjie Mamon said he wants to challenge his wards to “wake up” as they face a 0-1 hole in the UAAP men’s volleyball championship.

UST dropped Game 1 against the National University Bulldogs in straight sets, 25-17, 26-24, 25-19 Saturday.

This is their first defeat against the Bulldogs this season.

With the win, NU is now within a win away from their fourth straight championship.

“I will challenge the players to wake up and have a sense of urgency during the match,” Mamon told reporters after the game.

“That will be my focus on the remaining days we have to prepare for Game 2,” he added.

The veteran coach said that he wants the team to focus on learning from the mistakes they committed in the first game.

“The main challenge for my players, always, is three-fold. They play their best, they learn and, they enjoy learning and the effort. The emphasis will be on number two, they fulfill the learning,” he stressed.

“We lost now, we learn from our mistakes and look at what we did right. That is what I will ask from them.”

UST will try to equalize the best-of-three championship series on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.