^

Sports

Eyeing decider vs Bulldogs, Golden Spikers told to 'wake up'

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 12, 2024 | 4:15pm
Eyeing decider vs Bulldogs, Golden Spikers told to 'wake up'
UST head coach Odjie Mamon
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- With their backs against the wall, University of Santo Tomas Golden Spikers head coach Odjie Mamon said he wants to challenge his wards to “wake up” as they face a 0-1 hole in the UAAP men’s volleyball championship.

UST dropped Game 1 against the National University Bulldogs in straight sets, 25-17, 26-24, 25-19 Saturday.

This is their first defeat against the Bulldogs this season.

With the win, NU is now within a win away from their fourth straight championship.

“I will challenge the players to wake up and have a sense of urgency during the match,” Mamon told reporters after the game.

“That will be my focus on the remaining days we have to prepare for Game 2,” he added.

The veteran coach said that he wants the team to focus on learning from the mistakes they committed in the first game.

“The main challenge for my players, always, is three-fold. They play their best, they learn and, they enjoy learning and the effort. The emphasis will be on number two, they fulfill the learning,” he stressed.

“We lost now, we learn from our mistakes and look at what we did right. That is what I will ask from them.”

UST will try to equalize the best-of-three championship series on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

vuukle comment

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL

UAAP

UST
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gaballo falls vs Mexican in 1st round

Gaballo falls vs Mexican in 1st round

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Filipino slugger Reymart Gaballo absorbed a tough first-round knockout loss against Mexico’s Kenbun Torres in their...
Sports
fbtw
Terrafirma stuns San Miguel

Terrafirma stuns San Miguel

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Eighth seed Terrafirma went into the David-versus-Goliath showdown with No. 1 San Miguel Beer believing it could defy the...
Sports
fbtw
UB, Lyceum in UCAL final

UB, Lyceum in UCAL final

17 hours ago
Host University of Batangas and Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas set up an exciting title clash in the first PG...
Sports
fbtw
Nuggets, Pacers avoid 0-3 hole

Nuggets, Pacers avoid 0-3 hole

17 hours ago
The NBA champion Denver Nuggets roared back into their Western Conference semifinal series with Minnesota with a 117-90 victory...
Sports
fbtw
Quezon, Zamboanga move up

Quezon, Zamboanga move up

17 hours ago
Quezon and Zamboanga routed Bacolod and Marikina, respectively, last Thursday to keep their lofty spots in the MPBL Sixth...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Valorant's 'Zekken' reflects on losses in VCT America

Valorant's 'Zekken' reflects on losses in VCT America

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
The 19-year-old Filipino-American has been with the Masters Madrid champions since 2022. He was part of the squad that won...
Sports
fbtw
Star duos lead Celtics, Mavs to NBA playoff victories

Star duos lead Celtics, Mavs to NBA playoff victories

4 hours ago
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined to score 61 points to fire the Boston Celtics to a bounce-back NBA playoff win over...
Sports
fbtw
'Total gulat': Ginebra masterclass over Magnolia stuns Cone

'Total gulat': Ginebra masterclass over Magnolia stuns Cone

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone admitted that he was “shocked” that the Gin Kings were able to blow the Magnolia...
Sports
fbtw
Belen, Lady Bulldogs go for jugular in Game 2

Belen, Lady Bulldogs go for jugular in Game 2

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
There is no room for error for the NU Lady Bulldogs in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball finals as far...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with