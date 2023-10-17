^

'Let’s go back to normal': PBA upbeat on brand new season

Olmin Leyba - Philstar.com
October 17, 2023 | 6:44pm
PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial (third from left, seated) is joined by PBA team governors during Tuesday's well-attended press conference.
MANILA, Philippines – PBA officials look to ride the momentum of a successful Season 47 as they roll out the pro league’s new season on November 5.

Coming off a full calendar of three conferences highlighted by a record crowd of 54,589, a major boost in revenues, updated rules that led to a new all-time high in rookie draft applicants, and of course, Gilas Pilipinas’ Asian Games gold medal, the PBA sees a rosy picture ahead.

“Our overarching battle cry is: Let’s bring the PBA back to normal,” PBA chairman Ricky Vargas said at a well-attended press launch Tuesday.

“Back to three conferences, back to being able to reinvigorate the PBA, reach areas outside Metro Manila again and get to where we were pre-pandemic. That’s what we want moving forward.”

With the banner season, Vargas reported that the league’s revenue growth is “nearing pre-pandemic levels.”

“That goes to show the PBA is slowly, surely getting back on track,” he said.

The famous triumph by the PBA-formed Gilas team in Hangzhou adds to the excitement for Season 48, which will feature a marquee group of newbies led by top pick Stephen Holt and a new channel — A2Z — to air the games live.

“The year ended by us taking the challenge of building a hastily formed team and we came home with the gold. The PBA is now the gold standard of basketball in the Philippines, that’s what I think. But more importantly, we’re the best in Asia for the next four years,” said Vargas.

According to TV5 president Guido Zaballero, the league’s long-time broadcast partner has entered into a blocktime/content supply agreement with Zoe TV and ABS-CBN for a dedicated airing of PBA’s Wednesday, Friday and Sunday games, which for this season will have a 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. timeslot on weekdays and 3 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. slates on weekends.

The games will still be seen on Pilipinas Live, Cignal TV’s newest streaming platform, and on PBA Rush.

“We promise a very exciting season for our viewers,” said Meralco governor Bill Pamintuan.

Competition-wise, everyone expects a cutthroat environment both in the Commissioner’s Cup and the season-ending Governors’ Cup.

“All the teams have bolstered their lineups. All are competitive, all have chances to be in the playoffs,” said Phoenix governor Raymond Zorrilla.

The PBA’s November 5 first salvo at the Smart Araneta Coliseum will start with the Leo Awards at 4 p.m. followed by a grand opening ceremony an hour later.

At 7 p.m., Magnolia, fresh from an 11-0 sweep of the PBA On Tour pre-season series, and TNT, the reigning Governors’ Cup titlist, hit the court for the lone offering on Day 1.

