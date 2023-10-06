^

Philippine cycling body vows to support Asiad athlete who failed doping test

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 6, 2023 | 12:23pm
Ariana Evangelista
MANILA, Philippines – The Integrated Cycling Federation of the Philippines Inc. (PhilCycling) threw its support to cyclist Ariana Evangelista, who was flagged for an apparent anti-doping rule violation. 

Evangelista, who competed for the Philippines in the 19th Asian Games, was provisionally suspended after the International Testing Agency (ITA) found that her blood and urine samples had traces of non-specified prohibited substance erythropoietin. 

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, PhilCycling called Evangelista’s provisional suspension “unfortunate.” 

“The PhilCycling Federation would extend all the support necessary to [Evangelista] that go within the bounds of regulations of the WADA Independent Observers, WADA, NADO-Philippines, Olympic Council of Asia and Union Cycliste International,” it said. 

It reiterated its support for the Filipino athletes. 

“PhilCycling, like all national federations under the wings of the Philippine Olympic Committee, will always be in support of its athletes and on the same level promote with vigor fair play in our sport at all times while condemning the use of illegal substances or doping.” 

The federation also called on the public to reserve judgment, “until after the final result has been rendered.”

A number of athletes competing in the Asian Games have been flagged for banned substances. 

Evangelista finished 13th in the Asiad’s mountain bike cycling competition.

