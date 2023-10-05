^

Ju-jitsu's Meggie Ochoa bags Philippines' 2nd Asiad gold

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 5, 2023 | 3:47pm
Meggie Ochoa bags Philippines' 2nd Asiad gold
Meggie Ochoa She defeated the United Arab Emirates’ Balqees Abdulla to win the gold. 
PSC / POC pool photo

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines has again struck gold.

Meggie Ochoa won the second gold medal for the Philippines in the 19th Asian Games after ruling the -48 kilogram division of women’s ju-jitsu Thursday at the XSL Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China. 

She defeated the United Arab Emirates’ Balqees Abdulla to finish first. 

Ochoa was able to win by advantage, after she got a mount over Abdulla at the 4:32 mark of their bout. 

She kept her dominant position the whole match. 

Abdulla tried to submit Ochoa with a triangle choke, but it did not pan out. 

The 33-year-old Ochoa ran through her opponents in the Asiad, defeating Mongolia’s Odgerel Batbayar, Kazakhstan’s Nazgul Rakhayeva and Thailand’s Pechrada Tan en route to the gold medal match against Abdulla. 

It is the Philippines’ second gold medal in the Asiad after pole vaulter EJ Obiena. 

The Philippines is now 21st among the countries in the medal tally with two golds, one silver and nine bronzes.

Boxer Eumir Marcial will be battling for a chance to take home a third gold medal for the Philippines.

