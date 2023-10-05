Robinson takes blame for Green Archers' loss to Blue Eagles

MANILA, Philippines — DLSU head coach Topex Robinson didn’t mince his words on how he performed in leading his team in their rivalry game against the Ateneo Blue Eagles in UAAP Season 86 on Wednesday.

As the Blue Eagles eked out the 77-72 win, Robinson pointed out his own miscues that led to the downfall of the Taft squad.

“For me, I made bad decisions down the line. I could’ve done better,” Robinson said after the game.

“I put these players in a situation to fail so, again, just like every loss, I take full responsibility and I wanna make sure after this, I’ll put these guys in a better situation to win,” he added.

Ateneo and La Salle engaged in a back-and-forth affair where neither team led by double-digits. But when it came down the wire, Robinson said there were lapses on his end.

Midway through the fourth quarter, the Blue Eagles fired off a 10-3 run, led by Mason Amos who pierced the La Salle defense with back-to-back 3-pointers to give Ateneo the 70-64 lead.

But the tactician isn’t keen on dwelling on their shortcomings, especially with the long season still ahead.

Now that they shift their focus to UST on Saturday, October 7, Robinson hopes to give his wards a better chance this time.

“That’s just part of taking ownership of this game. Everybody just played well. It was just really you know, those possessions that we’re all gonna live by,” he said.

“And a learning opportunity. Just like sabi ko sa kanila, let’s not take the joy or the fun out of this. You know, what doesn’t kill us will only make us stronger.”