^

Sports

Green retains JM Eagle LA crown; Pagdanganan ends up 74th

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 29, 2024 | 12:40pm
Green retains JM Eagle LA crown; Pagdanganan ends up 74th
Hannah Green of Australia poses with the trophy after winning the JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro at Wilshire Country Club on April 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Harry How / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Australian Hannah Green redisplayed her prowess once again at the Wilshire Country Club, turning in a fiery windup to shoot a 66 and capture the JM Eagle LA Championship crown for the second consecutive year in California Sunday (Monday Manila time).

Tied with Grace Kim after 54 holes, Green shook off a mediocre frontside 35 with a blistering finish, going five-under in the last seven holes spiked by an eagle on the par-5 15th. Her stellar play of five-under card netted her a 72-hole total of 12-under 272 at the par-71 layout.

She beat Maja Stark by three after the Swede birdied the last two holes for a 68 and a 275 while Korean Haeran Ryu placed third with a 278 after a 69.

Bianca Pagdanganan hardly recovered from a disastrous 77 with a 75 as she ended up tied at 74th at 292 in the $3.75-million championship that served as the 10th leg of this year’s LPGA Tour.

Pagdanganan struggled to find her rhythm, missing seven fairways and six greens and recording 34 putts.

She gunned down three birdies but the ICTSI-backed shotmaker made three bogeys and holed out with a pair of double bogeys for a 38-37.

“It’s really kind to me,” said Green about the course. “I felt a couple of times today I got like a member bounce. I, obviously, really am fond of the golf club and joked that they didn’t approve it with me that they were making alterations. I love it here.”

Green began the key run with a chip-in birdie on the par-3 No. 12, and drained a six-foot birdie putt on the par-5 13th. After Stark bogeyed the 16th, Green rolled in a 25-footer for eagle from the fringe on the 15th to open a four-stroke lead. She capped her streak with another birdie on the next.

Kim, who took charge in the first two days with 64 and 66 and dropped to joint lead with Green despite a 76 in moving day, failed to check her third round skid and closed out with a 77 marred by six bogeys. She finished the last 36 holes without a birdie.

She ended up tied at 25th at 283.

vuukle comment

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Men whom Manny retired

Men whom Manny retired

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
There were five fighters whom former eight-division world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao retired in his storybook 26-year...
Sports
fbtw
Cebuanos king, queen in Milo manila run

Cebuanos king, queen in Milo manila run

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
They came. They saw. They conquered.
Sports
fbtw
Gripping triumph nets Catantan Olympic berth

Gripping triumph nets Catantan Olympic berth

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Nothing, not even a hurting left knee and a point deduction for a red card, could stop Filipino fencer Samantha Catantan from...
Sports
fbtw
Bolts stop hotshots cold

Bolts stop hotshots cold

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Locked in on defense, Meralco depowered the usually smooth-running Magnolia machine.
Sports
fbtw

For runners – young, old – Milo run return is worth the wait

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
It is his passion, his life, his “maintenance.”
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
It&rsquo;s UST vs La Salle,NU opposite FEU

It’s UST vs La Salle,NU opposite FEU

13 hours ago
Onto UAAP Volley Final Four.
Sports
fbtw
Lakers finally solve Nuggets, avoid sweep

Lakers finally solve Nuggets, avoid sweep

13 hours ago
Anthony Davis had 25 points and 23 rebounds, and LeBron James scored 30 points as the Los Angeles Lakers avoided elimination...
Sports
fbtw
Canossa, Kings&rsquo; Montessori bag bronze

Canossa, Kings’ Montessori bag bronze

13 hours ago
Canossa Academy (Lipa City) needed four sets while Kings’ Montessori won in three frames to claim the boys and girls...
Sports
fbtw
Rice Vanguards subdue Tamaraws

Rice Vanguards subdue Tamaraws

13 hours ago
Nueva Ecija flashed its fiery form while Abra and Pangasinan gained traction in the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League)...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with