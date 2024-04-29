Green retains JM Eagle LA crown; Pagdanganan ends up 74th

Hannah Green of Australia poses with the trophy after winning the JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro at Wilshire Country Club on April 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

MANILA, Philippines – Australian Hannah Green redisplayed her prowess once again at the Wilshire Country Club, turning in a fiery windup to shoot a 66 and capture the JM Eagle LA Championship crown for the second consecutive year in California Sunday (Monday Manila time).

Tied with Grace Kim after 54 holes, Green shook off a mediocre frontside 35 with a blistering finish, going five-under in the last seven holes spiked by an eagle on the par-5 15th. Her stellar play of five-under card netted her a 72-hole total of 12-under 272 at the par-71 layout.

She beat Maja Stark by three after the Swede birdied the last two holes for a 68 and a 275 while Korean Haeran Ryu placed third with a 278 after a 69.

Bianca Pagdanganan hardly recovered from a disastrous 77 with a 75 as she ended up tied at 74th at 292 in the $3.75-million championship that served as the 10th leg of this year’s LPGA Tour.

Pagdanganan struggled to find her rhythm, missing seven fairways and six greens and recording 34 putts.

She gunned down three birdies but the ICTSI-backed shotmaker made three bogeys and holed out with a pair of double bogeys for a 38-37.

“It’s really kind to me,” said Green about the course. “I felt a couple of times today I got like a member bounce. I, obviously, really am fond of the golf club and joked that they didn’t approve it with me that they were making alterations. I love it here.”

Green began the key run with a chip-in birdie on the par-3 No. 12, and drained a six-foot birdie putt on the par-5 13th. After Stark bogeyed the 16th, Green rolled in a 25-footer for eagle from the fringe on the 15th to open a four-stroke lead. She capped her streak with another birdie on the next.

Kim, who took charge in the first two days with 64 and 66 and dropped to joint lead with Green despite a 76 in moving day, failed to check her third round skid and closed out with a 77 marred by six bogeys. She finished the last 36 holes without a birdie.

She ended up tied at 25th at 283.