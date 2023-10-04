^

Hot-handed Amos bails Blue Eagles out in showdown vs Green Archers

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 4, 2023 | 9:00pm
Ateneo turned to Mason Amos' outside shooting to edge La Salle.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Rookie Mason Amos caught fire when Ateneo needed it the most as the Blue Eagles pulled off a victory over rivals La Salle Green Archers, 77-72, Wednesday night at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. 

With the Blue Eagles leading by just one, 62-61, following a shot by Joseph Obasa, Amos hit three consecutive shots — two of which were 3-pointers — to put the defending champions up by six, 70-64, with 2:07 remaining. 

Kevin Quiambao sank a trey of his own to cut the lead to 70-67, with 1:49 left.

Kai Ballungay slammed one home off a pick-and-roll play to give the Blue Eagles much-needed separation, 72-67, with 1:29 remaining. 

A one-legged baseline jumper by Jared Brown provided the Blue Eagles a seven-point cushion, 74-67, with about a minute left. 

Mark Nonoy hit a 3-pointer with about 26 seconds remaining to chip away the lead at 74-70.

Jason Credo was fouled with 14.4 seconds on the clock but he missed both freebies. 

Ateneo, however, secured the offensive rebound and was able to get the ball to Josh Lazaro, who was then fouled.

Lazaro sank both free throws as the Blue Eagles iced the game. 

Chris Koon led the way for the Eagles, scoring 19 points and grabbing seven rebounds. 

Ballungay, meanwhile, impressed with a workmanlike 18 points and 16 rebounds, 12 of which came from the offensive glass.

Amos had 12 points for Ateneo, going 3-of-5 from 3-point territory.

Quiambao had 17 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists for La Salle, while Evan Nelle had 15 markers. 

Ateneo and La Salle both now have 1-1 records. 

“We found some fight, which was lacking in the last game. To find that is very rewarding,” Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin said. 

Baldwin added that while Blue Eagles won, they still need to play better as a team. 

Ateneo outrebounded La Salle 66-50 in the nip-and-tuck game.

ATENEO

BLUE EAGLES

GREEN ARCHERS

LA SALLE

UAAP
