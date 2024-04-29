^

Benilde's Estoque, Perpetual's Ramirez win NCAA weekly player honors

April 29, 2024 | 1:02pm
Lady Blazers ace Wielyn Estoque (left) and Altas skipper Louie Ramirez both stamped their classes.
MANILA, Philippines – Defending champions University of Perpetual Help System DALTA and De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde have punched their Final Four tickets in the NCAA Season 99 volleyball tournaments, all thanks to the stellar performances of their tried-and-tested leaders.

Altas skipper Louie Ramirez and Lady Blazers ace Wielyn Estoque both stamped their classes, showing the way for their squads en route to being named the Collegiate Press Corps’ NCAA Players of the Week presented by the San Miguel Corporation for the period of April 23-28.

Estoque, the third-year outside hitter, went off for her season-best scoring of 19 points built on 14 attacks, four aces and a block which were as valuable as her six digs in Benilde’s 25-19, 25-23, 25-8 triumph over Mapua University on Sunday.

Aside from her new record this season, the Cotabato City star also dropped eight points to aid the Lady Blazers in their 25-16, 25-20, 25-14 win over Arellano last Tuesday.

Estoque's steady presence has steered the two-time reigning women's champions to the first Final Four berth to inch closer to their three-peat dream as they remain immaculate with a 7-0 slate.

Estoque, who said they aren't satisfied with just another Final Four appearance, outshone Perpetual’s Shai Omipon, Mapua’s Roxie Dela Cruz, and Lyceum’s Johna Dolorito for the weekly citation supported by minor sponsors Discovery Suites and Jockey.

"Kailangan pa namin manalo kasi hindi pa po dito natatapos lahat eh. Mas eager kami na mas manalo pa sa mga next games," Estoque said.

Meanwhile, in the men's division, graduating Ramirez flexed his Most Valuable Player form in the past week.

Playing in his last season, the Season 98 MVP steered Perpetual to another perfect run to notch their seventh victory in as many games and get his team in a position to complete a four-peat and notch the school's 14th overall title.

In this week’s contests, the Altas swept other strong contenders Arellano University (25-19, 25-21, 25-18), San Sebastian College-Recoletos (25-16, 25-22, 25-18), and San Beda (25-14, 25-22, 25-22).

Ramirez accumulated an impressive 47 points along with 25 receptions in those games– enough to edge out Mapua’s elite scorer Barbie San Andres, who erupted with 38 points against JRU, EAC’s Ervin Osabel, and Benilde’s James Marasigan for the weekly honors.

The Las Piñas crew is on top with a 7-0 win-loss record followed by EAC (6-0) and Arellano (4-3).

"Masaya kami pero hindi pa namin iniisip na pasok na kami sa Final Four kasi gusto namin i-sweep 'yung elimination. May two games pa kami kaya walang magre-relax," the 24-year-old high-flyer said.

