^

Sports

Inaugural Round Table golf unfurls at Mimosa

Philstar.com
April 29, 2024 | 6:00pm
Inaugural Round Table golf unfurls at Mimosa
The uphill 18th hole of the Mimosa golf course was made famous by Tiger Woods, who conquered it with a driver and three wood. The tee shot demands precision to avoid a cluster of bunkers on the left, while avoiding the right side, guarded by an imposing acacia tree. Bunkers and swales before the green put the players’ skills to the test until the end of the round.

MANILA, Philippines – The inaugural Round Table golf tournament is all set to tee off on May 1 at the newly renovated Mountain Course of the Mimosa Plus Golf Course in Clark, Pampanga.

The one-day golf extravaganza, co-presented by Collabera Digital and in partnership with SOS Children’s Villages Philippines and the Department of Tourism, marks the beginning of a weeklong series of events by Round Table Philippines. The activities include a leadership summit, national assembly, general meeting, and gala night, and culminate in a breakfast sendoff.

Established in 2004, Round Table Philippines is an affiliate of the worldwide Round Table, composed of young professionals and businessmen committed to the principles of "Adopt, Adapt, Improve." Their mission is to drive positive change and foster excellence in both the community and its members.

The highly anticipated 18-hole golf tournament has surpassed expectations in terms of participant registrations. It is generously supported by AAA Worldwide Logistics, BPIT, Giift, Lexdale Holdings, Just Press One Inc, Converge Business, Apotheca, Reviv, Klean Athlete, Tirta Properties, Krah Pipes Manila, Liquis Minds, Dr. Coco, Mimosa Plus, Quest Plus and Mulligan’s Shot.

RJ Lista, the Round Table golf convenor, extends special thanks to key figures such as RTPH Nat President Jerome Cariaso, RT ASPA Convener Sebastian Gerona, RT Golf Co Convener Manan Mehta, RT ASPA Committee heads Gian Antonio, Jericho Linao, Arjae Zapanta, Arius Santos, GM Michael Gapin, Kristina Sampana of Quest Hotel, Clark, Golf Director Rory Young, and Bianca Zamora of Mimosa Plus Golf for their relentless efforts in ensuring the success of the event.

Co-organizer Don Valdez underscores that this championship event aims to support SOS Children’s Villages and serve as a qualifying platform for the prestigious World Amateur Golfers Championship (WAGC).

The winners from five class categories (class A, B, C, D, E) will advance to the National Finals for an opportunity to represent the WAGC Philippines team at the annual World Amateur Golfers Championship, scheduled to take place this year in Phuket, Thailand.
 
Adding excitement to the tournament are the hole sponsors, which include ECOMAX sponsoring a Tesla Model 3 Standard Edition, Pearl White; K&H Apparel and Accessories; the Autohub Group offering a SEGWAY N100 E-scooter; and Krah Pipes Manila, among others.

vuukle comment

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Men whom Manny retired

Men whom Manny retired

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
There were five fighters whom former eight-division world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao retired in his storybook 26-year...
Sports
fbtw
Bolts pummel Hotshots

Bolts pummel Hotshots

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Meralco Bolts doused the sluggish Magnolia Hotshots, 74-51, in a wire-to-wire PBA Philippine Cup affair Sunday at the...
Sports
fbtw
Thunder's Daigneault named NBA Coach of the Year

Thunder's Daigneault named NBA Coach of the Year

9 hours ago
Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault was named the 2024 NBA Coach of the Year.
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz passes 'test of fire', Sabalenka survives in Madrid Open

Alcaraz passes 'test of fire', Sabalenka survives in Madrid Open

8 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz passed a "test of fire" to breeze into the Madrid Open last 16 with a straight-sets victory over Thiago Seyboth...
Sports
fbtw
Clark pleased after first WNBA training camp practice session

Clark pleased after first WNBA training camp practice session

9 hours ago
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, the top pick of the WNBA Draft after a record-shattering college career, said she was pleased...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cebuanos king, queen in Milo manila run

Cebuanos king, queen in Milo manila run

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
They came. They saw. They conquered.
Sports
fbtw
Bolts stop Hotshots cold

Bolts stop Hotshots cold

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
Locked in on defense, Meralco depowered the usually smooth-running Magnolia machine.
Sports
fbtw
Gripping triumph nets Catantan Olympic berth

Gripping triumph nets Catantan Olympic berth

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Nothing, not even a hurting left knee and a point deduction for a red card, could stop Filipino fencer Samantha Catantan from...
Sports
fbtw

For runners – young, old – Milo run return is worth the wait

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
It is his passion, his life, his “maintenance.”
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with