Inaugural Round Table golf unfurls at Mimosa

The uphill 18th hole of the Mimosa golf course was made famous by Tiger Woods, who conquered it with a driver and three wood. The tee shot demands precision to avoid a cluster of bunkers on the left, while avoiding the right side, guarded by an imposing acacia tree. Bunkers and swales before the green put the players’ skills to the test until the end of the round.

MANILA, Philippines – The inaugural Round Table golf tournament is all set to tee off on May 1 at the newly renovated Mountain Course of the Mimosa Plus Golf Course in Clark, Pampanga.

The one-day golf extravaganza, co-presented by Collabera Digital and in partnership with SOS Children’s Villages Philippines and the Department of Tourism, marks the beginning of a weeklong series of events by Round Table Philippines. The activities include a leadership summit, national assembly, general meeting, and gala night, and culminate in a breakfast sendoff.

Established in 2004, Round Table Philippines is an affiliate of the worldwide Round Table, composed of young professionals and businessmen committed to the principles of "Adopt, Adapt, Improve." Their mission is to drive positive change and foster excellence in both the community and its members.

The highly anticipated 18-hole golf tournament has surpassed expectations in terms of participant registrations. It is generously supported by AAA Worldwide Logistics, BPIT, Giift, Lexdale Holdings, Just Press One Inc, Converge Business, Apotheca, Reviv, Klean Athlete, Tirta Properties, Krah Pipes Manila, Liquis Minds, Dr. Coco, Mimosa Plus, Quest Plus and Mulligan’s Shot.

RJ Lista, the Round Table golf convenor, extends special thanks to key figures such as RTPH Nat President Jerome Cariaso, RT ASPA Convener Sebastian Gerona, RT Golf Co Convener Manan Mehta, RT ASPA Committee heads Gian Antonio, Jericho Linao, Arjae Zapanta, Arius Santos, GM Michael Gapin, Kristina Sampana of Quest Hotel, Clark, Golf Director Rory Young, and Bianca Zamora of Mimosa Plus Golf for their relentless efforts in ensuring the success of the event.

Co-organizer Don Valdez underscores that this championship event aims to support SOS Children’s Villages and serve as a qualifying platform for the prestigious World Amateur Golfers Championship (WAGC).

The winners from five class categories (class A, B, C, D, E) will advance to the National Finals for an opportunity to represent the WAGC Philippines team at the annual World Amateur Golfers Championship, scheduled to take place this year in Phuket, Thailand.



Adding excitement to the tournament are the hole sponsors, which include ECOMAX sponsoring a Tesla Model 3 Standard Edition, Pearl White; K&H Apparel and Accessories; the Autohub Group offering a SEGWAY N100 E-scooter; and Krah Pipes Manila, among others.