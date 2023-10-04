Adamson's Sabandal told to be consistent in taking over

Joem Sabandal scored all his nine points in the dying moments of regulation and in overtime — giving the Soaring Falcons the lead late in the fourth, 68-66, while also powering Adamson to a 7-0 start in the extra period.

MANILA, Philippines – Adamson Soaring Falcons head coach Nash Racela continues to push veteran guard Joem Sabandal as he helps lead the San Marcelino-based squad in go-to scorer Jerom Lastimosa’s absence.

After a clutch performance against the UST Growling Tigers in overtime, Racela praised Sabandal, but sought consistency from his player.

“It’s all for his taking. At least today, he was able to deliver. Not consistently [though] because nung first half, inis na inis ako dito nung halftime,” the tactician quipped after the game.

But with the Soaring Falcons needing his impact during all 40 minutes, especially with Lastimosa still out due to injury, Racela isn’t letting the guard rest on his laurels.

“I was expecting more from him, especially, [as] you mentioned, about leadership. So hindi dapat nags-slack off when you are a leader.” said Racela.

“Buti nalang nakabawi siya nung second half.”

Despite being left wanting by Sabandal, Racela also said he is willing to practice patience as the Soaring Falcon grows into his potential. With the season long and still more challenges to come, the tactician isn’t planning on rushing Sabandal’s development.

“Again, he’s growing as a player, as a person. So I have to remind myself that I have to be really patient., not just with Joem, but with everyone else,” he said.

Sabandal hopes to keep contributing in Lastimosa’s absence and beyond, with his next test coming in the form of the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Saturday, October 7, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.