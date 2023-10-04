^

Sports

Adamson's Sabandal told to be consistent in taking over

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 4, 2023 | 7:41pm
Adamson's Sabandal told to be consistent in taking over
Joem Sabandal scored all his nine points in the dying moments of regulation and in overtime — giving the Soaring Falcons the lead late in the fourth, 68-66, while also powering Adamson to a 7-0 start in the extra period.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Adamson Soaring Falcons head coach Nash Racela continues to push veteran guard Joem Sabandal as he helps lead the San Marcelino-based squad in go-to scorer Jerom Lastimosa’s absence.

After a clutch performance against the UST Growling Tigers in overtime, Racela praised Sabandal, but sought consistency from his player.

“It’s all for his taking. At least today, he was able to deliver. Not consistently [though] because nung first half, inis na inis ako dito nung halftime,” the tactician quipped after the game.

Sabandal scored all his nine points in the dying moments of regulation and in overtime — giving the Soaring Falcons the lead late in the fourth, 68-66, while also powering Adamson to a 7-0 start in the extra period.

But with the Soaring Falcons needing his impact during all 40 minutes, especially with Lastimosa still out due to injury, Racela isn’t letting the guard rest on his laurels.

“I was expecting more from him, especially, [as] you mentioned, about leadership. So hindi dapat nags-slack off when you are a leader.” said Racela.

“Buti nalang nakabawi siya nung second half.”

Despite being left wanting by Sabandal, Racela also said he is willing to practice patience as the Soaring Falcon grows into his potential. With the season long and still more challenges to come, the tactician isn’t planning on rushing Sabandal’s development.

“Again, he’s growing as a player, as a person. So I have to remind myself that I have to be really patient., not just with Joem, but with everyone else,” he said.

Sabandal hopes to keep contributing in Lastimosa’s absence and beyond, with his next test coming in the form of the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Saturday, October 7, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

vuukle comment

ADAMSON

FALCONS

UAAP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Next up for Nats is China

Next up for Nats is China

By Abac Cordero | 20 hours ago
Coach Tim Cone will definitely lose sleep trying to figure out how to play reigning Asian Games champion China in the semifinals...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao partners with Australian education firm

Pacquiao partners with Australian education firm

10 hours ago
Education and Training provider Times Education Group Australia announced their partnership with Filipino boxing legend Manny...
Sports
fbtw
Eumir: All out for final

Eumir: All out for final

By Abac Cordero | 20 hours ago
Boxer Eumir Marcial will have a couple of things in his mind when he climbs the ring today in the men’s 80 kg class...
Sports
fbtw

Gamble didn’t pay off

By Joaquin M. Henson | 20 hours ago
In 2014, a smart guy brought in nine Bosnia-Herzegovina and several Senegalese teenagers to Doha to line them up for the national basketball team, avoiding classification as naturalized because they were issued Qatari...
Sports
fbtw

Eagles, Archers in early season collision

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
From contrasting debut results, archrivals Ateneo and La Salle tangle in an early matchup to headline an explosive quadruple-header in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament today at the Mall of Asia...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcial scores another KO to gain Olympic berth, shot at Asiad gold

Marcial scores another KO to gain Olympic berth, shot at Asiad gold

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Filipino Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial is off to the Paris Olympics after advancing to the finals of the 19th Asian...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs keep Tams at bay

Bulldogs keep Tams at bay

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The NU Bulldogs survived a scare against the FEU Tamaraws, hanging on for a 71-65 victory to remain flawless in UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Consistency key for UP in UAAP title quest, says coaching staff

Consistency key for UP in UAAP title quest, says coaching staff

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The UP Fighting Maroons have had the perfect start to their redemption bid in UAAP Season 86, as they went 2-0 with blowout...
Sports
fbtw
Bobby Green takes on undefeated lightweight Grant Dawson in UFC Fight Night

Bobby Green takes on undefeated lightweight Grant Dawson in UFC Fight Night

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
UFC Fight Night Dawson vs Green will be televised live in the Philippines.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with