Angels near podium finish

Brooke Van Sickle of Petro Gazz faces the Chery Tiggo defensive wall put up by Aby Maraño and Jasmine Nabor.

MANILA, Philippines — Van Sickle was like a machine gun peppering the Crossovers with a career high 36 points including 31 on kills and four off blocks as the Angels gained the 1-0 edge in the best-of-three series.

The Angels go for the clincher in Game 2 Sunday. A decider, if necessary, is Tuesday also at the Big Dome.

“I didn’t realize I had that many points but my setters did a fantastic job,” said Van Sickle, who added that her recent scoring outburst was the best she ever had in her life.

The Angels appeared ripe for a first non-Reinforced Conference title after finishing the elimination round as the top seeds and coming within a win of the title playoff.

But they fell short following painful defeats in their last two semis outings against Choco Mucho and Creamline.

Van Sickle felt good they managed to lick their wounds and bounce back with this win.

“Losing sucks, no one wants to lose,” said Van Sickle. “There were good opportunities to learn, our team did a good job, we had hot runs. But tomorrow’s a new day, we have to stick together and be one family, one unit and keep on moving on.

“I feel we did a good job bouncing back,” she added.

Jonah Sabete likewise fired at will with 21 hits while MJ Philips scattered 15 points herself including a match-high five blocks.

The Crossovers, who were watched by their former star Jaja Santiago, fought back from deficits in the fourth set to stave off match point, held on to the set and forced a decider.

But Petro Gazz wouldn’t be denied as Van Sickle relentlessly poured it on in the fifth frame.