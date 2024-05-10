^

Sports

Angels near podium finish

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
May 10, 2024 | 12:00am
Angels near podium finish
Brooke Van Sickle of Petro Gazz faces the Chery Tiggo defensive wall put up by Aby Maraño and Jasmine Nabor.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Van Sickle was like a machine gun peppering the Crossovers with a career high 36 points including 31 on kills and four off blocks as the Angels gained the 1-0 edge in the best-of-three series.

The Angels go for the clincher in Game 2 Sunday. A decider, if necessary, is Tuesday also at the Big Dome.

“I didn’t realize I had that many points but my setters did a fantastic job,” said Van Sickle, who added that her recent scoring outburst was the best she ever had in her life.

The Angels appeared ripe for a first non-Reinforced Conference title after finishing the elimination round as the top seeds and coming within a win of the title playoff.

But they fell short following painful defeats in their last two semis outings against Choco Mucho and Creamline.

Van Sickle felt good they managed to lick their wounds and bounce back with this win.

“Losing sucks, no one wants to lose,” said Van Sickle. “There were good opportunities to learn, our team did a good job, we had hot runs. But tomorrow’s a new day, we have to stick together and be one family, one unit and keep on moving on.

“I feel we did a good job bouncing back,” she added.

Jonah Sabete likewise fired at will with 21 hits while MJ Philips scattered 15 points herself including a match-high five blocks.

The Crossovers, who were watched by their former star Jaja Santiago, fought back from deficits in the fourth set to stave off match point, held on to the set and forced a decider.

But Petro Gazz wouldn’t be denied as Van Sickle relentlessly poured it on in the fifth frame.

vuukle comment

VAN SICKLE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
La Salle's Mike Phillips wins PBA D-League MVP plum

La Salle's Mike Phillips wins PBA D-League MVP plum

By John Bryan Ulanday | 6 hours ago
Mike Phillips captured the Most Valuable Player plum in the 2024 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup, replicating the feat of...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine aquatics execs appointed members of Asia body

Philippine aquatics execs appointed members of Asia body

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
Two officials of the Philippine Aquatics Inc. (PAI) have been named into key positions of the Asia Aquatics, executive director...
Sports
fbtw
Junior golfers see action in Inter-Club tiff

Junior golfers see action in Inter-Club tiff

8 hours ago
Because of the large number of participants, the country’s young golfers from different clubs were divided to two groups...
Sports
fbtw
Strong frontside finish puts Go in the mix

Strong frontside finish puts Go in the mix

By Jan Veran | 9 hours ago
Lloyd Go put up an impressive frontside performance, racking up four birdies worth 8 points as he tallied a 9-point total...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs oust Lady Tamaraws to book UAAP finals return

Lady Bulldogs oust Lady Tamaraws to book UAAP finals return

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The National University Lady Bulldogs booked their third straight trip to the UAAP women’s volleyball finals after dominating...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
JPGT presents 14-leg circuit

JPGT presents 14-leg circuit

1 hour ago
The Junior Philippine Golf Tour is set to ignite the passion and skills of young golfers across three age categories through...
Sports
fbtw

GAB lowers boom on timekeeper

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 hour ago
Games and Amusements Board chairman Atty. Richard Clarin disclosed yesterday that Cebu ringside official Jordan Dopalco’s license has been revoked after an investigation confirmed he was “administratively...
Sports
fbtw
Van Sickle says Petro Gazz teammates relieve her of scoring load

Van Sickle says Petro Gazz teammates relieve her of scoring load

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Filipino-American hitter Brooke Van Sickle isn’t fretting about needing to have another 36-point eruption for the Petro...
Sports
fbtw
Van Sickle delivers as Petro Gazz nears bronze finish

Van Sickle delivers as Petro Gazz nears bronze finish

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
Brooke Van Sickle vented her pent-up emotions of failing to will Petro Gazz to the finals as she came through with a tour-de-force...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with