Philippine aquatics execs appointed members of Asia body

MANILA, Philippines – Two officials of the Philippine Aquatics Inc. (PAI) have been named into key positions of the Asia Aquatics, executive director Chito Rivera said.

Rivera, on Thursday, bared that during the Asia Aquatics Convention last month in Bangkok, Thailand, PAI president Miko Vargas was named to the Asia Aquatics' five-man Ethics Committee.

PAI secretary general Eric Buhain was then named as a member of the 15-man Board of Directors of the governing body.

The appointment came a few months after the Philippines' hosting of the Asian age group championship in Clark.

"During the Asian Aquatics convention, we were once again praised for hosting the Asian age group championship last February in Clark," Rivera said of the conference held in Bangkok, Thailand.

"The election of PAI president Vargas and Cong. Eric in the central board only shows the esteem recognition to the leadership of by the international community," he added.

The Philippines' hosting of the swim meet was lauded by the World Aquatics two months ago.

The PAI added that the recognition is "a pat on the back for the country’s effort to promote a comprehensive program not only in swimming but also in other pillars of aquatics sports such as diving, water polo, artistic swimming, and open swimming."

Meanwhile, the Philippines' governing body of aquatic sports said the country will participate in three tournaments abroad this year, and that there will be the scheduled national tryouts in August for the team that will compete in December.

Rivera urged foreign-based swimmers to try out for the squad.

"The tryouts are open for everyone, so you can't just submit your time record. It would be best if you showed wares, which I think also create inspiration for homegrown athletes,” he said.