^

Sports

Pasay wins MPBL home game vs Rizal

The Philippine Star
May 10, 2024 | 12:00am
Pasay wins MPBL home game vs Rizal
Laurenz Victoria in action for Pasay.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines —  The Pasay Voyagers trounced the Rizal XentroMall Golden Coolers, 89-75, on Wednesday in the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Sixth Season at the Cuneta Astrodome.

Propped up by their loud local fans, the Voyagers clustered 10 points, the first six by Laurenz Victoria, in the fourth quarter for a 72-49 spread that pushed their record to 4-2 in the elimination round of the 29-team tournament.

Victoria scored 21 points and snared six rebounds as Pasay rebounded from a 70-77 beating by South Cotabato on May 2 to catch up with its victim in the standings.

Earlier, Batangas City thwarted Negros, 72-62, while South Cotabato wasted a 20-point spread but held on to beat Bulacan, 85-82.

Drawing firepower from Jeckster Apinan, Mark Cruz, Cedric Ablaza and RJ Ramirez, the Batangas City Tanduay Rum Masters pulled away at halftime, 37-22, and proceeded to raise its slate to 5-1.

vuukle comment

MPBL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
La Salle's Mike Phillips wins PBA D-League MVP plum

La Salle's Mike Phillips wins PBA D-League MVP plum

By John Bryan Ulanday | 6 hours ago
Mike Phillips captured the Most Valuable Player plum in the 2024 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup, replicating the feat of...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine aquatics execs appointed members of Asia body

Philippine aquatics execs appointed members of Asia body

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
Two officials of the Philippine Aquatics Inc. (PAI) have been named into key positions of the Asia Aquatics, executive director...
Sports
fbtw
Junior golfers see action in Inter-Club tiff

Junior golfers see action in Inter-Club tiff

8 hours ago
Because of the large number of participants, the country’s young golfers from different clubs were divided to two groups...
Sports
fbtw
Strong frontside finish puts Go in the mix

Strong frontside finish puts Go in the mix

By Jan Veran | 9 hours ago
Lloyd Go put up an impressive frontside performance, racking up four birdies worth 8 points as he tallied a 9-point total...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs oust Lady Tamaraws to book UAAP finals return

Lady Bulldogs oust Lady Tamaraws to book UAAP finals return

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The National University Lady Bulldogs booked their third straight trip to the UAAP women’s volleyball finals after dominating...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fil-Ams hope to hit Olympic standards in Philippines athletics championships

Fil-Ams hope to hit Olympic standards in Philippines athletics championships

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Victoria Bossong sang the national anthem with fervor along with a group of Fil-heritage athletes competing in the ICTSI Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
JPGT presents 14-leg circuit

JPGT presents 14-leg circuit

1 hour ago
The Junior Philippine Golf Tour is set to ignite the passion and skills of young golfers across three age categories through...
Sports
fbtw

GAB lowers boom on timekeeper

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 hour ago
Games and Amusements Board chairman Atty. Richard Clarin disclosed yesterday that Cebu ringside official Jordan Dopalco’s license has been revoked after an investigation confirmed he was “administratively...
Sports
fbtw
Van Sickle says Petro Gazz teammates relieve her of scoring load

Van Sickle says Petro Gazz teammates relieve her of scoring load

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Filipino-American hitter Brooke Van Sickle isn’t fretting about needing to have another 36-point eruption for the Petro...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with