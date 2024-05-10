Pasay wins MPBL home game vs Rizal

MANILA, Philippines — The Pasay Voyagers trounced the Rizal XentroMall Golden Coolers, 89-75, on Wednesday in the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Sixth Season at the Cuneta Astrodome.

Propped up by their loud local fans, the Voyagers clustered 10 points, the first six by Laurenz Victoria, in the fourth quarter for a 72-49 spread that pushed their record to 4-2 in the elimination round of the 29-team tournament.

Victoria scored 21 points and snared six rebounds as Pasay rebounded from a 70-77 beating by South Cotabato on May 2 to catch up with its victim in the standings.

Earlier, Batangas City thwarted Negros, 72-62, while South Cotabato wasted a 20-point spread but held on to beat Bulacan, 85-82.

Drawing firepower from Jeckster Apinan, Mark Cruz, Cedric Ablaza and RJ Ramirez, the Batangas City Tanduay Rum Masters pulled away at halftime, 37-22, and proceeded to raise its slate to 5-1.