^

Sports

Van Sickle delivers as Petro Gazz nears bronze finish

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 9, 2024 | 7:48pm
Van Sickle delivers as Petro Gazz nears bronze finish
Brook Van Sickle was like a machine gun as she peppered the Crossovers with a career-high 36 points, including 31 on kills and four off blocks.
PVL Media Bureau

Games Sunday
(Smart Araneta Coliseum)
4 p.m. – Petro Gazz vs Chery Tiggo
6 p.m. – Choco Mucho vs Creamline

MANILA, Philippines – Brooke Van Sickle vented her pent-up emotions of failing to will Petro Gazz to the finals as she came through with a tour-de-force effort in a 22-25, 25-12, 25-18, 27-29, 15-12 victory over Chery Tiggo Thursday to inch closer to a third-place finish in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Van Sickle was like a machine gun as she peppered the Crossovers with a career-high 36 points, including 31 on kills and four off blocks, as the Angels gained a 1-0 edge in their best-of-three series that resumes in Game 2 Sunday.

A decider, if necessary, is Tuesday also at the Big Dome.

“I didn’t realize I had that many points but my setters did a fantastic job,” said Van Sickle, adding that her recent scoring outburst was the best she ever had in her life.

The Angels appeared ripe for a first non-Reinforced Conference title after finishing the elimination round as the top seeds and coming one victory closer to barging into the finale.

But they heartbreakingly fell short following painful defeats in their last two semis outings with Choco Mucho and Creamline.

Van Sickle was just content that they managed to lick their wounds and bounce back quickly with this win.

“Losing sucks, no one wants to lose,” said Van Sickle. “There were good opportunities to learn, our team did a good job, we had hot runs. But tomorrow’s a new day, we have to stick together and be one family, one unit and keep on moving on.”

“I feel we did a good job bouncing back,” she added.

Jonah Sabete likewise fired at will with 21 hits while MJ Philips scattered 15 points herself including a match-high five blocks.

The Crossovers, who were watched by their former star Jaja Santiago, fought back from deficits in the fourth set to stave off match point, held on to the set and forced a decider.

It turned out Chery Tiggo’s last breath as Van Sickle relentlessly poured it on that sealed it.

vuukle comment

PETRO GAZZ

PVL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lady Bulldogs oust Lady Tamaraws to book UAAP finals return

Lady Bulldogs oust Lady Tamaraws to book UAAP finals return

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The National University Lady Bulldogs booked their third straight trip to the UAAP women’s volleyball finals after dominating...
Sports
fbtw
California dreamin&rsquo;

California dreamin’

By Joaquin M. Henson | 20 hours ago
Now that the NBA playoffs are in the second round, not a single California team remains standing. Golden State was knocked...
Sports
fbtw
Santiago rules out Chery Tiggo stint amid ongoing Japanese citizenship application

Santiago rules out Chery Tiggo stint amid ongoing Japanese citizenship application

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Jaja Santiago turned down the possibility of playing for the Chery Tiggo Crossovers in their remaining games in the 2024 PVL...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP face-offs: NU vs UST

UAAP face-offs: NU vs UST

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Who let the dogs out?
Sports
fbtw
La Salle goes for all the marbles

La Salle goes for all the marbles

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Reigning champion EcoOil-La Salle goes for a sweep against the undermanned Centro Escolar U in the PBA D-League Aspirants’...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Strong frontside finish puts Go in the mix

Strong frontside finish puts Go in the mix

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Lloyd Go put up an impressive frontside performance, racking up four birdies worth 8 points as he tallied a 9-point total...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Tamaraws proud of &lsquo;good run, good season&rsquo;

Lady Tamaraws proud of ‘good run, good season’

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Despite bowing out of the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament, the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws are...
Sports
fbtw
Prospects Kristian Porter, Femi Edu land on Blue Eagles nest

Prospects Kristian Porter, Femi Edu land on Blue Eagles nest

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The Ateneo Blue Eagles bolstered their lineup by acquiring two young basketball prospects ahead of UAAP Season 87.
Sports
fbtw
Paris Olympic flame begins relay across France

Paris Olympic flame begins relay across France

5 hours ago
The French leg of the Paris Olympic flame relay began Thursday in the southern port city of Marseille, a day after it arrived...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;All Out Games' functional fitness tilt begins qualifiers

‘All Out Games' functional fitness tilt begins qualifiers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The qualifiers for this year’s edition of the All Out Games (AOG) have commenced.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with