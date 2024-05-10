^

Sports

GAB lowers boom on timekeeper

SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
May 10, 2024 | 12:00am

Games and Amusements Board chairman Atty. Richard Clarin disclosed yesterday that Cebu ringside official Jordan Dopalcos license has been revoked after an investigation confirmed he wasadministratively liable for gross negligence and conduct unbecoming of a professional timekeeperduring the WBO Oriental flyweight title bout between Ramil Macado and Lorenz Dumam-ag at the Mandaue Cultural and Sports Complex last May 1.

In a Board resolution, Dopalco was censured for not only failing to do his job but also for hisutter lack of care to the boxerswelfare and integrity of the sport as evidenced by his insensitive act and wanton disregard for the lives of the boxers when he crassly took pictures/videos of Macados knockdowns not only once but thrice.”

The fight was heated from the start as Macado and Dumam-ag went after each other like they were late for a flight to catch. Dumam-ag scored repeatedly with vicious counters and during a wild exchange, dropped Macado. Referee Danrex Tapdasan administered the mandatory eight-count and motioned the action to resume after Macado showed signs of recovery by moving left to right without wobbling as instructed. There were about 12 seconds remaining in the first round as Dumam-ag stepped up his attack. The 10-second clapper never sounded as Dopalco was busy taking photos and videos with his cellphone. Dumam-ag floored Macado twice more, the last sending his helpless opponent flat on his back. Tapdasan didnt bother to count, waved the fight off and called in the medics to check on Macado.

GAB said Dopalcolied about the official time when he declared the official time of stoppage at 2:57 when he knew for a fact that the round went longer than the mandated time.” It added thatDopalcos unprofessional acts not only affected the record of the boxers and ultimately, the outcome of the fight but also definitely endangered the health and safety and even the life of Macado as he was pummeled by Dumam-ag for almost an extra minute which led to Macado being downed for the second and third time, forcing Tapdasan to stop the fight.” GAB’s investigation revealed the stoppage came at the 3:57 mark. “Dopalco egregiously neglected his duty by failing to sound the clapper to signal the remaining 10 seconds of the round or the bell to mark the end of the first round,” continued GAB. “Consequently, the referee allowed the fight to continue, leading to two additional knockdowns suffered by Macado beyond the standard three-minute round duration.”

Clarin said GAB will defer to WBO in deciding how to treat the outcome, if it will be upheld or ruled a no-contest or retained on condition of a rematch. WBO Asia Pacific head and ringside supervisor Leon Panoncillo said he will study GABs report on the incident. “This should never happen especially kasi buhay ng mga boksingero nakataya,” said Clarin. “Ang contest timekeeper is in charge of monitoring the three-minute time per round and the last 10 second warning. Trabaho ng knockdown timekeeper na hiwalay is to assist the referee every time there is a knockdown.”

Tapdasan said based on the time shown on the live coverage, Macado went down for the first time with about 12 seconds left in the opening round. “The timekeeper did not sound the clapper at 10 seconds before the end of the first round so the fight continued,” he said. “Macado was dropped again for the second time and still no clapper. Then, the clapper finally sounded and Macado was dropped for the third time, flat on his back so I stopped the fight.” For the record, the referee has no authority over the timekeeper whom he relies on to signal the 10-second clapper and end of every round. With no clapper and no bell, the referee will continue the action. The Mandaue incident delivers a strong reminder that ringside officials should focus strictly on their job without distractions because human lives are on the line whenever there is a fight.

