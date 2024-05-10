JPGT presents 14-leg circuit

The JPGT aims to cultivate players’ development and aid them in reaching their golfing aspirations. It also strives to nurture the next generation of international players for the Philippines like Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina, among others.

MANILA, Philippines — The Junior Philippine Golf Tour is set to ignite the passion and skills of young golfers across three age categories through a challenging 14-leg circuit beginning May 14 at Splendido Taal Golf Club in Laurel, Batangas.

The tour, featuring 18-hole competitions and managed independently under the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. banner, promises an electrifying journey for aspiring talents.

Distinct and free from affiliation with the existing junior golf organizations, the JPGT fosters a collaborative environment, ensuring minimal scheduling conflicts and maximizing opportunities for young players to flourish.