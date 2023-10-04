Falcons outlast Tigers in OT thriller

MANILA, Philippines – The Adamson Soaring Falcons escaped a pesky UST Growling Tigers in overtime, 79-76, to barge into the winning column of the UAAP Season 86 basketball tourney Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Adamson led by seven, 77-70, late in overtime.

But Nicael Cabanero hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the lead to a solitary point, 77-76, with 29.8 seconds remaining.

As the Tigers forced the Falcons to take time to inbound, Monty Montebon was fouled and he split his free throws to take a 78-76 lead for Adamson.

UST, however, found it hard to find the basket as both Christian Manaytay and Migs Pangilinan missed their 2-pointers that would have tied the game.

Ced Manzano was fouled and also split his free throws, 79-76, with mere seconds remaining.

A last-second heave by Pangilinan rimmed off as Adamson ran away with the win.

Adamson led by as much as 11 points in the game, but UST stormed back and took a two-point lead, 66-64, following an and-one play by Manaytay with 55.4 seconds remaining.

Montebon tied the game with a deuce and a Joem Sabandal 2-pointer with 5.2 seconds remaining gave the Falcons a 68-66 lead.

This was Sabandal's first points in the game.

Cabanero, however, tied the game at 68 with a layup off the curl to bring the game to overtime.

Manzano finished with 16 points and seven rebounds for Adamson, with Matt Erolon adding 11 points.

Pangilinan and Cabanero, meanwhile, led UST with 18 and 17 points, respectively.

Adamson head coach Nash Racela lauded the Tigers after the game, who played all-Filipino due to the absence of the injured Adama Faye.

Racela called the win a "very hard-earned" one."

They really played hard even without [Faye.] If he was there, it would have been a different story. It is nice we were able to grind it out today," said Racela.

UST is still winless in two games in the tournament.

Adamson, meanwhile, is now 1-1.