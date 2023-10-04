^

Sports

Falcons outlast Tigers in OT thriller

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 4, 2023 | 5:43pm
Falcons outlast Tigers in OT thriller
Ced Manzano (10) shoots over the UST Growling Tigers
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – The Adamson Soaring Falcons escaped a pesky UST Growling Tigers in overtime, 79-76, to barge into the winning column of the UAAP Season 86 basketball tourney Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Adamson led by seven, 77-70, late in overtime.

But Nicael Cabanero hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the lead to a solitary point, 77-76, with 29.8 seconds remaining.

As the Tigers forced the Falcons to take time to inbound, Monty Montebon was fouled and he split his free throws to take a 78-76 lead for Adamson.

UST, however, found it hard to find the basket as both Christian Manaytay and Migs Pangilinan missed their 2-pointers that would have tied the game.

Ced Manzano was fouled and also split his free throws, 79-76, with mere seconds remaining.

A last-second heave by Pangilinan rimmed off as Adamson ran away with the win.

Adamson led by as much as 11 points in the game, but UST stormed back and took a two-point lead, 66-64, following an and-one play by Manaytay with 55.4 seconds remaining.

Montebon tied the game with a deuce and a Joem Sabandal 2-pointer with 5.2 seconds remaining gave the Falcons a 68-66 lead.

This was Sabandal's first points in the game.

Cabanero, however, tied the game at 68 with a layup off the curl to bring the game to overtime.

Manzano finished with 16 points and seven rebounds for Adamson, with Matt Erolon adding 11 points.

Pangilinan and Cabanero, meanwhile, led UST with 18 and 17 points, respectively.

Adamson head coach Nash Racela lauded the Tigers after the game, who played all-Filipino due to the absence of the injured Adama Faye.

Racela called the win a "very hard-earned" one."

They really played hard even without [Faye.] If he was there, it would have been a different story. It is nice we were able to grind it out today," said Racela.

UST is still winless in two games in the tournament. 

Adamson, meanwhile, is now 1-1.

vuukle comment

ADAMSON SOARING FALCONS

BASKETBALL

UAAP

UST GROWLING TIGERS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Next up for Nats is China

Next up for Nats is China

By Abac Cordero | 19 hours ago
Coach Tim Cone will definitely lose sleep trying to figure out how to play reigning Asian Games champion China in the semifinals...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao partners with Australian education firm

Pacquiao partners with Australian education firm

9 hours ago
Education and Training provider Times Education Group Australia announced their partnership with Filipino boxing legend Manny...
Sports
fbtw
Eumir: All out for final

Eumir: All out for final

By Abac Cordero | 19 hours ago
Boxer Eumir Marcial will have a couple of things in his mind when he climbs the ring today in the men’s 80 kg class...
Sports
fbtw

Gamble didn’t pay off

By Joaquin M. Henson | 19 hours ago
In 2014, a smart guy brought in nine Bosnia-Herzegovina and several Senegalese teenagers to Doha to line them up for the national basketball team, avoiding classification as naturalized because they were issued Qatari...
Sports
fbtw

Eagles, Archers in early season collision

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
From contrasting debut results, archrivals Ateneo and La Salle tangle in an early matchup to headline an explosive quadruple-header in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament today at the Mall of Asia...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sara, 7 others relish experience, lessons in JPGT journey&nbsp;

Sara, 7 others relish experience, lessons in JPGT journey 

4 hours ago
They all had fun and soaked up the experience, but what these band of youngsters relished more while playing on the ICTSI...
Sports
fbtw
UP's Felicilda makes up for scoreless game vs UE with sterling playmaking

UP's Felicilda makes up for scoreless game vs UE with sterling playmaking

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Despite going scoreless in their 84-69 rout of the UE Red Warriors in UAAP Season 86 action Wednesday, point guard Janjan...
Sports
fbtw
UE coach rues abysmal start vs UP

UE coach rues abysmal start vs UP

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
UE Red Warriors head coach Jack Santiago deplored the team’s flat start in their 84-69 setback against the UP Fighting...
Sports
fbtw
Chinese Taipei's Pan, Yu ready to challenge in Sanderson Farms Championship

Chinese Taipei's Pan, Yu ready to challenge in Sanderson Farms Championship

6 hours ago
Chinese Taipei’s C.T. Pan is hoping to launch a title challenge in the Sanderson Farms Championship this week at a happy...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with