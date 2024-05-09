La Salle's Mike Phillips wins PBA D-League MVP plum

Mike Phillips anchored La Salle’s unbeaten campaign so far behind a double-double average of 12.3 points and 11.6 rebounds.

MANILA, Philippines – Mike Phillips captured the Most Valuable Player plum in the 2024 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup, replicating the feat of his teammate Kevin Quiambao.

Phillips was formally recognized in the awarding ceremony Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena before Game 2 of the best-of-three finals as the Green Archers were to shoot for their third straight championship against Centro Escolar University at press time.

The Filipino-American standout anchored La Salle’s unbeaten campaign so far behind a double-double average of 12.3 points and 11.6 rebounds to become the second Green Archer MVP in a row.

Stepping up big time in the absence of Quiambao this time around, Phillips shot a 47-percent clip laced by 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks for an all-around play at the center of the Green Archers’ defense.

The 6-foot-8 banger also registered a league second-best efficiency of +16.1 in eight games to best teammate Jonnel Policarpio and CEU’s Franz Ray Diaz for the top individual honor in the PBA’s developmental ranks.

Phillips’ MVP award added to his growing treasure chest highlighted by a Mythical Team citation and a championship in the UAAP as well as a gold medal for Gilas Pilipinas in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games.

He has a chance to glitter it further with a three-peat in the D-League if the Green Archers take care of business to complete a perfect campaign in nine games.